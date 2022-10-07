Assam man rapes girl, tries to slit her throat and dumps her body. She survives

SILCHAR: A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Assam’s Cachar district for allegedly abducting, raping and attempting to kill a 16-year-old girl. Police said the suspect was angry with the young girl because she had gone to a Durga Puja pandal with someone else.

Her family said the suspect tried to slit her throat, packed her in a bag and dumped the bag in the jungle. But she survived the assault, freed herself and walked back home, her clothes in tatters. Now she is fighting for her life, a family member said.

Police said the accused, Sanjay Teli, was a tea garden worker in Cachar district and was arrested by officials at Borkhola Police Station on the basis of the girl’s initial statement.

The girl’s family said she went for Durga Puja on October 3 and didn’t return home. The following day, they filed a police complaint. She returned home on October 4 afternoon and was rushed to the hospital by her family.

“The complainant alleged that Sanjay Teli abducted the girl, took her to a jungle area and raped her. He attempted to kill her by slitting her throat,” a police officer said.

Cachar superintendent of police Numal Mahatta said: “In the investigation, it was found that the girl was in a relationship with the accused. She went to Durga Puja with another man, which angered him”.

The officer-in-charge of Borkhola police station, Manmohan Raut said they have found the weapon at Teli’s instance.

Soon after she was admitted to hospital, the girl briefly jotted down her statement to the police on a piece of paper because she couldn’t speak due to the cut on her throat.

Police said a more detailed statement of the girl will be recorded once she recovers.

Her family alleged that the suspect had tried to harm other girls in the past. “These types of people should not be roaming freely”.