Assam man run over by escort vehicle minutes after President's convoy passes
india news

Assam man run over by escort vehicle minutes after President’s convoy passes

President Kovind who arrived in Guwahati on Friday is on a three-day visit to the state. He visited the Kamakhya Temple and launched the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan in Guwahati on Friday.
A man trying to cross the road was run over by an escort vehicle in Assam’s Golaghat district minutes after President Ram Nath Kovind’s convoy passed that way. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 07:10 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

A person trying to cross the road was run over by an escort vehicle in Assam’s Golaghat district minutes after President Ram Nath Kovind’s convoy passed that way.

While it was initially reported that the victim was killed after being run over by a vehicle in the President’s convoy which was on its way to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), district officials confirmed it was not the case.

“We would like to clarify that the vehicle that hit the person was not part of the President’s convoy. It was an escort vehicle that was passing through the same route 20-25 minutes after the President’s convoy had passed,” said Golaghat deputy commissioner Mrigesh Narayan Barua.

“The incident took place at Bokakhat when the person was trying to cross the road. I am yet to get a police report on the incident and we are trying to ascertain who the escort car belonged to,” he added.

On Saturday, he attended the 19th convocation of Tezpur University at Tezpur. He will spend Saturday night at KNPTR and take a jeep and elephant safari before returning.

