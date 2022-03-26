Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam, Meghalaya to finalise border pact on March 29

It is expected that issues centred on six of 12 border areas will be taken up at the meeting in New Delhi, officials said.
Union home minister Amit Shah holds a meeting with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Assam- Meghalaya Border dispute issue, in New Delhi. (File photo)
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 06:50 AM IST
ByDavid Laitphlang, Shillong

The Union ministry of home affairs on Friday called a meeting on March 29 to finalise the border pact between Assam and Meghalaya signed in January to end the five decades-old dispute between the states.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma told reporters on Friday: “I have received an official communication that the Home Minister [Amit Shah] has fixed the date on March 29 at 4:30 pm. This communication has come from MHA additional secretary directly...”

It is expected that issues centred on six of 12 border areas will be taken up at the meeting in New Delhi, officials said.

Sangma and his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, are expected to submit decisions arrived at by the two states to Shah regarding the border pact. Specially appointed committees have concluded their detailed exercises in connection with the border pact.

 

