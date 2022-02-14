Assam: Mentally ill person allegedly stabs 3-year-old to death, gets arrested

SILCHAR: A 60-year-old man with a mental illness was arrested for allegedly stabbing a three-year-old girl to death in Assam’s Cachar district on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the person committed the crime in front of the kid’ parents. The accused tried to flee after the crime but locals managed to catch him and they handed him over to the police. The angry locals burnt the hut where the person resides but they didn’t hurt him physically, the police said.

The incident happened at around 4:30 pm on Sunday at Shyamacharanpur village under Dholai Police Station in Cachar district. The parents of the little girl Salman Uddin Laskar and Hafsana Begum Laskar said that they were at their residence when the accused (whom they knew as a mentally ill person) suddenly rushed into the house and snatched the girl from her mother.

“He suddenly snatched our daughter, threw her on the ground and started stabbing her with a sharp object. It was the most horrible moment for us and we jumped over to save her, but it was already late. My daughter was bleeding and she fell unconscious. We rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospitals but the doctors declared her dead,” said Salman Uddin Laskar, father of the kid.

The mother has appealed for strict action against the accused. “Police officers are saying that he is mentally ill but that does not change anything. I cannot forgive him because he has killed my daughter in front of me. Only a mother can feel the pain and I want the strictest punishment for him,” she said.

Superintendent of police of Cachar district, Ramandeep Kaur said that the person has already been arrested and he will be produced before court on Monday.

“It is an unfortunate and painful incident but the person is said to be a mentally ill individual. We have arrested him and trying to find if there is a family member. He will be produced before court and the court will decide what kind of punishment he deserves,” she said.

The accused is originally a resident of Jamalpur village under Dholai police station. According to police records, a few years back, he stabbed an old woman to death in his village, following which he was arrested. Even though he was imprisoned, his period of punishment was reduced considering his mental condition.

When he returned after serving his jail term around a year back, his family members refused to let him live in their house. Since then, he has been living in a hut at Shyamacharanpur village. He started to beg on the streets for food and locals helped him.

The locals of Shyamacharanpur village revealed that everyone in the area knew that he is a psychiatric patient. “His activities weren’t normal, we knew that but he would kill an infant was beyond our imagination. Now the entire area is in grief. Maybe we could have saved this 3-year-old kid if we were a bit more aware. We want police to take appropriate action so that this sort of incident never repeats here,” said a resident of Shyamacharanpur village.