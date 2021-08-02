Assam, Mizoram drop cases as key N-E leaders call on PM Modi

Mizoram and Assam withdrew police cases against each other as key leaders from the North-East met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, underlining that interstate ties bruised by an unprecedented gunbattle last week are on the mend after central intervention.

Mizoram governor K Hari Babu met Modi in Delhi and said the Centre was trying to find a solution to the standoff that killed seven people and left 41 others injured. “The home minister is trying to defuse the tension and he is trying to find the solution. Both chief ministers have committed that peace will be restored,” said Babu.

Separately, a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers and two Union ministers – law minister Kiren Rijiju and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal -- also met the PM, who assured the leaders of an amicable solution to the dispute.

The leaders — 12 from Assam, two from Arunachal Pradesh and one each from Manipur and Tripura — submitted a memorandum praising the BJP’s efforts and accused the Opposition of fanning tensions.

“We assured him (PM Modi) unity of Northeast & that the unfortunate incident at Assam-Mizoram border won’t be allowed to affect his vision to develop NE region,” tweeted Rijiju after the meeting.

The easing of tensions was also marked by the withdrawal of cases in both states.

Mizoram said it won’t proceed against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six other officials on attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy charges. “In order to build a conducive atmosphere for amicable solution to the Mizoram, Assam border dispute and to reduce the plight of suffering citizens. I have directed Mizoram Police to withdraw FIR dated July 26 filed at Vairengte, Kolasib in Mizoram...,” Mizoram CM Zoramthanga tweeted on Monday.

Assam responded by withdrawing police cases against Mizoram MP L K Vanlalvena and two senior officials, but said proceedings against four other officials will continue. “I learn that hon’ble CM Zoramthanga has asked Mizoram Police to withdraw FIR dated July 26 against our officers. I heartily reciprocate this positive gesture and ask Assam Police to withdraw cases against DC, Kolasib and SDPO Vairengte,” Sarma tweeted.

He also announced that two Assam cabinet ministers will travel to Mizoram’s capital Aizawl to hold talks on August 5.

The developments came a day after Shah spoke to Sarma and Zoramthanga to defuse tensions.

Assam’s Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164.6km-long border with Mizoram’s Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit districts. The decades-old border dispute escalate on July 26 when police forces of the two states fought a pitched gun battle, in which six Assam policemen and a civilian died.

Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy said the PM assured the delegation that an “amicable solution” will be found to the problem. “All channels of negotiations, not just between the two CMs, but with all the relevant people have been opened. And de-escalation is already happening at the border since this evening,” Roy added.