Assam: More than 10,000 health workers given Covid-19 vaccine

Assam administered COVID-19 vaccine to more than 10,000 health workers on the sixteenth day on Saturday, taking the total number of persons inoculated so far to 87,308, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission, Assam.

Covishield vaccine was administered to 9,011 beneficiaries at 185 session sites, while 1033 beneficiaries were given Covaxin at 20 sites taking the total number of those innoculated on Saturday to 10,044.

There were no report of any adverse event following immunization during the day. Dibrugarh reported the highest administration of 943 vaccines, followed by 757 in Sonitpur, 732 in Kamrup and 632 in Tinsukia district.

Meanwhile, the state reported on Saturday nine new positive COVID-19 cases, two more than Friday's lowest of seven cases, taking the total number to 2,17,202.

No death was reported during the day, according to the NHM bulletin. The total deaths reported so far is 1084 with a current death rate of 0.50 per cent. A total 1347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons, it said.

The nine new cornavirus cases include five from Kamrup metropolitan district. The new cases were detected out of 15,262 tests with a positivity rate 0.06 per cent, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state is currently 348 and they are under treatment at different COVID hospitals in the state, it said. The total tests conducted so far have reached 65,61,527, including both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test.

The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 20 while the recovery rate in the state is currently 98.72 per cent, the bulletin said. The total recovered patients so far is 2,14,423 and three migrated out of the state, it added.