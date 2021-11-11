Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assam: Nine killed as speeding truck rams into three-wheeler in Karimganj
india news

Assam: Nine killed as speeding truck rams into three-wheeler in Karimganj

They were returning from a ghat where Chhath Puja festivities were being marked when the deadly collision took place in the Baithakhal area on NH 8 at around 7.30am, the police said
The site in Karimganj, Assam, where nine Chhath Puja pilgrims were killed as a truck rammed into a three-wheeler. (HT photo)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 12:07 PM IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha

Nine persons died in a road accident in Assam’s Karimganj district on Thursday morning when a speeding truck rammed into a three-wheeler they were travelling in, according to police officials.

They were returning from a ghat where Chhath Puja festivities were being marked when the deadly collision took place in the Baithakhal area on NH 8 at around 7.30am, the police said.

Police were trying to trace the driver of the truck, who fled the scene after the collision.

According to Patharkandi police, the deceased were identified as Duja Bai Panika, Salu Bai Panika, Garuv Das Panika, Shambhu Das Panika, Lalon Guswami, Puja Gorh, Deb Gorh, Sanu Ree and Manglae Karmakar.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma offered his condolences and asked the police to trace the driver of the truck.

Also Read: 12 burnt to death after road crash in Rajasthan

“I deeply mourn the tragic deaths of nine persons in an accident at Baitakhal, Patharkhandi this morning (Thursday). One injured [person] is in hospital. Assam police are trying to trace the driver of the truck who fled the scene after hitting the auto [rickshaw]. Condolences,” he tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

Superintendent of police of Karimganj district, Padmanabh Baruah and his team, rushed to the spot after the accident. Baruah said the bodies had been taken away from the road and one person who was critically injured had been hospitalised.

Patharkandi MLA Krishnendu Paul extended his condolences following the tragedy. “Came to know about a pathetic road accident that happened at Baithakhai, Patharkandi, where nine persons died on spot… As per current information, they were pilgrims returning from a Chhath Puja ghat,” he wrote on social media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chennai: Marina beach flooded after heavy rain, check latest updates

Chennai threatened by cyclone circulation: Areas to avoid and other advisories

Heavy rains, strong winds lash flood-hit Chennai

LED TVs, refrigerators: Maharashtra's Chandrapur offers vaccination incentives
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
Nykaa IPO
India's Covid-19 tally
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP