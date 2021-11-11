Assam: Nine killed as speeding truck rams into three-wheeler in Karimganj

Nine persons died in a road accident in Assam’s Karimganj district on Thursday morning when a speeding truck rammed into a three-wheeler they were travelling in, according to police officials.

They were returning from a ghat where Chhath Puja festivities were being marked when the deadly collision took place in the Baithakhal area on NH 8 at around 7.30am, the police said.

Police were trying to trace the driver of the truck, who fled the scene after the collision.

According to Patharkandi police, the deceased were identified as Duja Bai Panika, Salu Bai Panika, Garuv Das Panika, Shambhu Das Panika, Lalon Guswami, Puja Gorh, Deb Gorh, Sanu Ree and Manglae Karmakar.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma offered his condolences and asked the police to trace the driver of the truck.

“I deeply mourn the tragic deaths of nine persons in an accident at Baitakhal, Patharkhandi this morning (Thursday). One injured [person] is in hospital. Assam police are trying to trace the driver of the truck who fled the scene after hitting the auto [rickshaw]. Condolences,” he tweeted.

Superintendent of police of Karimganj district, Padmanabh Baruah and his team, rushed to the spot after the accident. Baruah said the bodies had been taken away from the road and one person who was critically injured had been hospitalised.

Patharkandi MLA Krishnendu Paul extended his condolences following the tragedy. “Came to know about a pathetic road accident that happened at Baithakhai, Patharkandi, where nine persons died on spot… As per current information, they were pilgrims returning from a Chhath Puja ghat,” he wrote on social media.