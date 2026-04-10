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Assam Police constable, 34, found dead; suicide suspected: Police

A 34-year-old Assam police constable found dead in Dhemaji district on Friday; police suspect it to be a suicide case

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:24 pm IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
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A 34-year-old Assam Police constable was found dead in Dhemaji district on Friday after allegedly shooting himself with his service rifle, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Senior superintendent of police of Dhemaji Swapnaneel Deka said that prima facie evidence suggests a case of suicide, though further investigation is underway. (Representative photo)

“Around 11 am, other officers heard a gunshot and found him lying on the ground. His service rifle was on his body, and a bullet magazine was also found nearby,” officers said.

Senior superintendent of police of Dhemaji Swapnaneel Deka said that prima facie evidence suggests a case of suicide, though further investigation is underway.

“He was alone at the time of the incident, and the rifle was found on his body. Other evidence also indicates this was a case of suicide, but we cannot reach a final conclusion without a proper investigation,” Deka told HT.

Deka said the deceased was initially taken to a local government hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“Once we receive the postmortem report, the matter will be clearer. The motive behind this act will be thoroughly investigated,” he added.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

 
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