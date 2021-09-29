Assam police constable dies by suicide

A 57-year-old Assam Police constable allegedly died by suicide early on Wednesday morning in Golaghat district, a police officer said. The constable allegedly shot himself around 3:45 am with his service rifle at the Ghiladhari police station, where he was posted.

“Other staff in the station woke up to the noise of the rifle shot. The constable was taken to the nearest hospital but he succumbed before reaching there,” said Sumeet Sharma, superintendent of police, Golaghat. The constable’s phone was found near his body, but there was no suicide note.

Police said that the constable had returned from duty on Tuesday without any problems.

“There was nothing to indicate that he could kill himself. It could be due to some personal issues. We have intimated his family members. The body has been sent for post-mortem,” said Sharma.

The police have lodged a case of suicide and were conducting further investigation.