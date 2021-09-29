Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assam police constable dies by suicide
india news

Assam police constable dies by suicide

The Assam Police constable was taken to the nearest hospital in Golaghat district but he succumbed before reaching there
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Assam Police said the constable had returned from duty on Tuesday without any problems (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 57-year-old Assam Police constable allegedly died by suicide early on Wednesday morning in Golaghat district, a police officer said. The constable allegedly shot himself around 3:45 am with his service rifle at the Ghiladhari police station, where he was posted.

“Other staff in the station woke up to the noise of the rifle shot. The constable was taken to the nearest hospital but he succumbed before reaching there,” said Sumeet Sharma, superintendent of police, Golaghat. The constable’s phone was found near his body, but there was no suicide note.

Police said that the constable had returned from duty on Tuesday without any problems.

Also Read: Rajasthan cop shoots himself dead at Delhi high court

“There was nothing to indicate that he could kill himself. It could be due to some personal issues. We have intimated his family members. The body has been sent for post-mortem,” said Sharma.

The police have lodged a case of suicide and were conducting further investigation.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Mehbooba Mufti says she is put under house arrest again

Significant drop in electricity theft cases in Uttar Pradesh

Indian environmental law organisation wins Right Livelihood Award

UIDAI slashes Aadhaar authentication charges. Check details
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP