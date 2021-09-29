Home / Cities / Delhi News / Rajasthan cop shoots himself dead at Delhi high court
A constable of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary deployed in high court security has reportedly died by suicide using his service weapon, police said (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Rajasthan cop shoots himself dead at Delhi high court

Delhi Police said there was no foul play behind the Rajasthan constable’s death and efforts were on to find out what may have prompted the man to take his own life
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:22 PM IST

A 30-year-old Rajasthan Police constable posted at the Delhi high court shot himself Wednesday morning inside the court premises, Delhi Police said citing initial probe. Following the incident, senior Delhi police officers visited the high court premises.

In the backdrop of a city gangster getting shot to death inside Rohini court by a rival gang only a few days ago, the courts in Delhi are on high alert. Police have increased security across all the courts in the national capital. At the 7 district courts across the city, police are setting up a security plan, similar to the one at the Delhi high court.

Deputy commissioner of police(New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said police received information about the constable’s death by suicide at around 9.30 am.

“A constable of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary deployed in high court security has reportedly died by suicide using his service weapon. Today morning he came on duty around 9.30 am. He had joined duty today after coming back from leave,” said Yadav.

Police said there was no foul play behind the constable’s death. Police are speaking to his colleagues and family members to probe what may have prompted the man to take his own life.

