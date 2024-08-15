 Assam police launch search ops after ULFA-I claim bombs planted across state | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Assam police launch search ops after ULFA-I claim bombs planted across state

ByUtpal Parashar
Aug 15, 2024 06:59 PM IST

According to the police, the outfit purportedly sent an email to several media houses, after which the news became public, creating panic among the people

Guwahati: The Assam police on Friday launched a massive search operation after the United Liberation of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), a banned insurgent organisation, claimed they had placed 24 bombs across the state on independence day, officials said.

Assam police recover bomb-like items at many places (Twitter Photo)
Officials said that during the searches, which were carried out by bomb squads, several bomb-like items were recovered, adding that no blasts occurred at any place. 

In the email, the outfit mentioned the areas where the so-called bombs were placed, said police. It named two locations in Sibsagar and Lakhimpur, one in Lakuwa, Dibrugarh, Laluk, Borghat, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Tamulpur, and eight locations in Guwahati.

The outfit stated that bombs were placed at five other places in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, and Sarupathar but did not specify their exact locations. However, it asserted that the bombs did not explode due to “technical failure”.

According to a statement from ULFA-I’s publicity wing, the blasts were scheduled to take place between 6am and 12pm on independence day, but it did not happen due to technical failure and urged the public to find the bombs and deactivate them.

In a post on X, Assam police chief GP Singh said that at two places in Guwahati, suspicious articles were found by the bomb disposal squad. 

He added that these articles did not have ignition devices. “The substance inside is being sent for forensic/chemical examination”. 

He added that similar articles were recovered from Lakhimpur, Sibsagar, Nalbari, and Nagaon, which have been safely disposed of. 

Investigations have been initiated into the recoveries, added Singh.

Follow Us On