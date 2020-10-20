e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam’s Kaziranga National Park to reopen for tourists from October 21

Assam’s Kaziranga National Park to reopen for tourists from October 21

Following the Covid-19 outbreak, all five national parks and 18 wildlife sanctuaries in Assam, including KNPTR, which usually remains shut for around five months annually due to floods, were closed in March.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 16:17 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All tourists will have to go through a screening process and anyone detected with Covid-19-related symptoms
All tourists will have to go through a screening process and anyone detected with Covid-19-related symptoms (AFP)
         

Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) will reopen for tourists from Wednesday, after a gap of over seven months. It was shut down in March because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak..

This is the longest shutdown for KNPTR in its 112-year history.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal would be formally reopening the park famous for its one-horned rhinoceroses and tigers, KNPTR authorities said.

Following the Covid-19 outbreak, all five national parks and 18 wildlife sanctuaries in Assam, including KNPTR, which usually remains shut for around five months annually due to floods, were closed in March.

The state government has prepared detailed protocols in the wake of Covid-19. All tourists will have to go through a screening process and anyone detected with disease-related symptoms such as high fever, cough and cold will be segregated and handed over to local health authorities.

The elephant safaris won’t be allowed to operate during the first few days of the park’s reopening and may resume from November, according to the state government.

tags
top news
South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated
South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath responds to Rahul Gandhi disapproving ‘item’ remark
‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath responds to Rahul Gandhi disapproving ‘item’ remark
Safeguard rights of NGOs: UN human rights chief to India
Safeguard rights of NGOs: UN human rights chief to India
On PM Modi’s address to nation, Chirag Paswan’s appeal to LJP candidates
On PM Modi’s address to nation, Chirag Paswan’s appeal to LJP candidates
FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
‘He’s my Test batsman, my ODI batsman & my T20 batsman’: Lara
‘He’s my Test batsman, my ODI batsman & my T20 batsman’: Lara
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In