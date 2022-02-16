Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assam to rename places not reflecting culture: CM says ‘much in a name’
india news

Assam to rename places not reflecting culture: CM says ‘much in a name’

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam government will invite suggestions from the public on change of names across the state.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, tradition and civilization (ANI)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 10:29 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that his government will invite suggestions from the public to change names of places in the state reflecting its culture, tradition and civilisation.

“There’s much in a name. Name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, tradition and civilization. We shall launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are contrary to our civilisation, culture and derogatory to any caste or community,” Sarma tweeted on Wednesday.

The CM’s tweet came two days after he suggested changing the name of a locality in Guwahati called Kalapahar, saying that the name associated with a Muslim general Kala Pahar from Bengal, who invaded the region in the 16th century and is alleged to have damaged the sacred Kamakhya Temple.

“Kala Pahar had destroyed Kamakhya Temple. There’s no reason why a medical college should be named after him. I feel Ramendra Narayan Kalita (local MLA) should consult residents and find a new name for the locality,” Sarma said on Monday after conducting ‘bhumi pujan’ of a new medical college.

RELATED STORIES

On Wednesday, the CM reiterated his suggestion while adding that the government won’t forcibly change names of places. It will be done only with suggestions and recommendations of the local residents of a particular place.

“The state government won’t change names of places forcibly. A web portal would be launched where residents would be asked to give new names for places which they think need renaming. If there are no recommendations, there’s no question of changing the old name,” Sarma said at Majuli.

Opposition parties in the state are, however, against the move and asked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government to focus on more important issues like unemployment and development, instead.

“The CM is attempting to change history by renaming places. We studied in our history lessons that Kala Pahar destroyed Kamakhya Temple. It’s a part of our history and we should be able to accept it and not hide it by changing names of places,” said Congress MLA and leader of opposition in the assembly, Debabrata Saikia.

“After having failed to bring about all-round development in the state, the state government is trying to keep the public engaged with such irrelevant issues. Sarma seems to have taken a leaf from his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath who started renaming places in the state after failing to fulfil promises of development,” said All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times . ...view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP