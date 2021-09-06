Assam to reopen schools, colleges in a phased manner from today: Check SOPs here

Assam will reopen schools and colleges in a phased manner from Monday. The direction in this regard was issued on Friday for the final year students of higher secondary, graduation and post-graduation. Classes 1 to 11, the first seven semesters of graduation and first-year students of post-graduation will continue with their online classes.

The Assam government issued a supplementary standard operating procedure (SOP) and said that for reopening, the institutions are focusing on two criteria—the willingness of the students to attend the classes and the Covid-19 positivity rate in particular districts, reported news agency PTI.

The Assam government said the supplementary SOP has been necessitated “considering the importance of continuous education and improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the state as on date.” It further said that the online mode of education will continue for students who prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, adding that physical attendance in schools is optional and not mandatory.

Assam closed its schools and colleges in April when the second wave of coronavirus pandemic was reported. Assam on Sunday reported 321 new Covid-19 cases and 6 deaths during the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the state government.

Here's the complete SOP:

1. If the positivity rate goes above 2 per cent on a particular day, the deputy commissioner of the concerned district will close the educational institutions till the positivity rate goes below 2 per cent.

2. The first three days of the opening of schools are allotted only for the vaccination of students above 18 years along with the teaching and non-teaching staff members.

3. Each section will have only 30 students and the class teachers will have to form new sections if there are more students in each section.

4. Hostels will be kept open for only those students attending physical classes.