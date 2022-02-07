Home / India News / Assam withdraws all Covid-19 restrictions from February 15
  • Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the students appearing for Class 10 and 12 examinations to take Covid-19 vaccines.
.Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI PHOTO.)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced the withdrawal of all restrictions related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) starting February 15. He said that school board examinations, municipal elections, and the by-elections to the Majuli assembly constituency will be held in the next two months.

Malls and cinema halls will be allowed to open with full capacity and the night curfew will be lifted. While weddings will be allowed through the night, guests must be fully vaccinated, Sarma said. Announcing the decision, Sarma urged the students appearing for Class 10 and 12 examinations to take Covid-19 vaccines. 

“There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15 and all Covid-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn,” the chief minister said at a media briefing in Dispur."I appeal to all students who appear in Class 10th and Class 12th examinations to take Covid-19 vaccines." 

He informed that the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections will be held in April along with other Municipal Board elections in the state.

