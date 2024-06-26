Assam: Woman surrenders after allegedly killing husband over regular torture

Silchar: A 26-year-old woman in Assam’s Jorhat district stabbed her husband to death with a machete and later surrendered, police said on Wednesday. The alleged incident took place in Hilikha Tea Estate near Jorhat’s Mariani town on Tuesday night. (Representative Photo)

Police said that the woman reached the Mariani Police Station after killing her husband and surrendered. The woman and one other person in the family have been arrested under the charges of murder and they were produced before the court on Wednesday, said police.

Jorhat superintendent of police (SP) Shwetank Mishra on Wednesday told HT that the woman, identified as Lakhimoni Ravidas, confessed that she killed her husband, who often used to come home drunk and torture her and she could not take it anymore.

“She said that her husband used to thrash her in a drunken state almost every day and at one point she decided to put a stop to it. She stabbed him near his torso with a sharp weapon, which resulted in his death, as per the initial findings”, the SP said.

According to neighbours, they found Sujit Ravidas (the husband) lying in a pool of blood in the house.

The SP said that a team of police was sent to the house. They took Sujit to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

“We have arrested the lady and another family member for killing the man. Though the prime accused has confessed to the crime, we are investigating if she is telling the truth. Further investigation is going on,” SP Mishra said.

The body has been sent for postmortem process and it will be handed over to the family members after completing mandatory procedures, police said.