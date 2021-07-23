Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Assam Police camping at two locations along border

Assam Police on Thursday said that it is camping at two locations along the interstate boundary with Mizoram. The development comes amid tensions between both states regarding a border dispute near Hailakandi district. Assam Police officials also denied reports that civilians have left their homes out of fear.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant said that police officials from both states were camping along the interstate border. “Both the Assam Police and the Mizoram Police are now camping in that area. As a result, some people have left the place, but it is not due to any threat from the Mizo forces,” Chandrakant was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He also said that Assam Police officials are camping at Khulicherra and Dholakhal.

Chandrakant said that Assam Police is fully capable of protecting their border. He further added that the police are there to protect the citizens of Assam and their property. Responding to reports of people leaving earlier, he said that residents belonging to the Muslim community who work as daily wage labourers, were working on areas owned by Mizoram and were returning due to Eid festival with their belongings. He added that these people were citizens of Assam as per the voter list of Cachar.

“This is the land of Assam. We are strongly defending our post and rebutting any attempt to encroach on our land. Discussions are on at a higher level and I am sure that a solution will be achieved soon,” Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli who visited the area earlier this week said.

Spike in tensions between both states

The tension between both states along the interstate border with Mizoram and Hailakandi escalated after Assam Police conducted a drive to clear land allegedly encroached by some persons across the border. The Assam government team which visited the area on July 10 was attacked by an IED by unidentified persons. Explosions were also heard from across the border on July 11.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier this week said that the situation along the interstate border with Mizoram is ‘fragile’. He also said that it will take some time for both the states to resolve the issue. “The situation with Mizoram, however, is not conducive. We are not seeing eyeball to eyeball in Hailakandi district (bordering Mizoram). The situation is fragile. It will take some time with Mizoram,” Sarma said on Tuesday. Sarma will meet his counterparts as chief ministers of the northeastern states will come together in Shillong for the North East Space Applications Centre (NESAC) meet which will be chaired by Union minister Amit Shah. Sarma said that some headway can be made with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during the talks to resolve the border disputes.

