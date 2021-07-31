Assam-Mizoram border row heats up, Barak Valley MLAs extend support to CM

The Assam-Mizoram border conflict is picking up steam with each passing day following a fierce gun battle that resulted in the deaths of six police personnel and one civilian earlier this week. In the midst of these tensions, a joint all-party meeting in Assam's Barak Valley on Friday saw almost all the MLAs of the region extending their support across party lines to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"It was unanimously decided that the initiative taken by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the government will be supported wholeheartedly," said Ashok Singhal, guardian minister for Cachar, while speaking to reporters about the all-party meeting. "We are united at the moment of this Mizo-Assam border crisis."

Singhal presided over the meeting in which 11 out of 15 MLAs of three districts of Assam's Barak Valley were present.

The development came on a day when the Mizoram police filed an FIR against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and four other police officers of the state. Two other Assam officials were also booked in connection with the clashes at the inter-state border. The charges include 'attempt to murder', 'criminal conspiracy', and 'assault', according to people aware of the developments.

The FIR was filed against Assam officials for allegedly entering Mizoram’s Vairengte district and violating Covid-19 protocols and other rules under the Mizoram Containment and Prevention of Covid-19 Act, 2020. The chief minister and the others have been asked to appear at the police station on August 1.

Mizoram has also condemned Assam’s decision to ask its citizens to not travel to the neighbouring state and a key government committee appeared to harden its stance on the border dispute.

On the other hand, Assam police on Friday summoned K Vanlalvena, a Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram, in connection with the inter-state border clash and asked him to appear before them at the police station at 11am on August 1. A team from the Assam police, including officers of CID, has reached Delhi to serve a notice to the MP.