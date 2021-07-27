Assam-Mizoram clashes: Himanta Sarma govt declares 3-day state mourning

The Himanta Biswa Sarma government in Assam declared a three-day mourning in view of violence at Mizoram border in which six people were killed. The move has been announced as a mark of respect to the cops and a civilian who died in Monday's clashes.

“The state government of Assam expresses its profound sorrow at the sad demise of five Assam Police personnel and one civilian at Lailapur of Cachar district while defending the borders of Assam on July 26, 2021. As a mark of respect to the departed souls, the Government of Assam has declared state mourning for three days with effect from July 27,” an official order from the Assam government said. Due to the mouring, the national flag would be flown at half-mast where it is regularly flown and no public entertainment will be permitted for three days.

More than 50 people were injured in the border clashes which broke out over the encroachment issue in the border areas. The dispute has been going on for decades and this is not the first time that clashes took place along the Assam-Mizoram border. However, Monday’s episode has been the most violent till now.

Earlier in the day, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tributes to the five police personnel who were martyred and also paid a visit to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital to meet the injured personnel of the force.

“We are deeply anguished by the loss of lives of our brave @assampolice personnel. I visited the Silchar SP Office and paid floral tributes to the five martyrs and saluted their sacrifice,” Sarma posted on Twitter.

Late on Monday, the Assam government issued a statement where it urged Mizoram to restrain its citizens and the police from indulging in wanton violence and work towards restoring peace. “The government of Assam is committed to maintaining cordial relations and peace, while restoring neighbourly relations,” the statement added.

(With agency inputs)

