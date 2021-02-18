Home / India News / ‘Assam's development a priority’, says PM Modi as he flags off Ro-Pax service between Majuli and Neamati
‘Assam's development a priority’, says PM Modi as he flags off Ro-Pax service between Majuli and Neamati

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Dhubri Phulbari Bridge today via video conferencing.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that his government has priortised Assam's development and efforts are being made day and night to fulfill this.

"Now Assam's development is also a priority, efforts are being made day and night for this. Steps have been taken one by one to re-establish multi-modal connectivity of Assam in the last 5 years," PM Modi said in his address while launching the 'Mahabahu-Brahmaputra' initiative.

