‘Assam's development a priority’, says PM Modi as he flags off Ro-Pax service between Majuli and Neamati
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that his government has priortised Assam's development and efforts are being made day and night to fulfill this.
"Now Assam's development is also a priority, efforts are being made day and night for this. Steps have been taken one by one to re-establish multi-modal connectivity of Assam in the last 5 years," PM Modi said in his address while launching the 'Mahabahu-Brahmaputra' initiative.
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Dhubri Phulbari Bridge today via video conferencing.