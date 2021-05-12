Home / India News / Assam’s new cabinet decides against total lockdown to tackle Covid-19
india news

Assam’s new cabinet decides against total lockdown to tackle Covid-19

At present, all offices, shops and business establishments in Assam are shut down at 2:00 pm and a night curfew is imposed from 6:00 pm to 5:00 am.
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Newly formed Assam cabinet met to discuss Covid-19 situation in the state and other important issues on Tuesday. HT Photo

Assam’s new cabinet on Tuesday decided against imposing total lockdown in the state for now while revising the existing measures to control the rising number of Covid-19 cases. It also tasked ministers to monitor the situation in districts. In other important decisions, committees were set up to create 100,000 government jobs and waive off micro finance loans taken by women groups.

Newly appointed health minister Keshab Mahanta said Covid-19 scenario in the state was discussed threadbare in the meeting and details of the fresh pandemic containment guidelines will be released on Wednesday.

“No decision has been taken on imposing total lockdown. Details of the new guidelines will be announced by the chief secretary and the DGP [director general of police] on Wednesday. The new measures will come into effect from Thursday,” he said.

At present, all offices, shops and business establishments in Assam are shut down at 2:00pm and a night curfew is imposed from 6:00pm to 5:00am. Mahanta said if the new guidelines have to be extended beyond 15 days, the cabinet will decide on an economic package to mitigate losses.

“The cabinet decided to allot 2-3 districts to each minister who will extensively tour these places, discuss the Covid-19 situation there and submit a status report in three days,” Mahanta said.

On Tuesday, Assam recorded 6,258 new positive cases and 85 deaths—highest ever daily figures in both categories. The state has nearly 40,000 active Covid-19 cases.

In other decisions, Mahanta said a committee has been constituted under finance minister Ajanta Neog to fulfil the promise of creating 100,000 government jobs. The committee will submit its report within a month.

Another committee has been constituted under chairmanship of urban development minister Ashok Singhal on ways to waive-off microfinance loans taken by women/women groups. It will also submit its report in a month, he added.

Industries minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the government has also decided to increase its stake in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) from 12.35% to 26% by investing a sum of 2,187 crore.

“This will be the biggest such investment till date. We had earlier invested 90.80 crore for 12.35% stake and got nearly 1,200 crore in dividends. With the fresh investment, the state is expected to earn around 900 crore annually. We have already invested 500 crore of the proposed 2187 crore,” said Patowary.

Assam’s new cabinet on Tuesday decided against imposing total lockdown in the state for now while revising the existing measures to control the rising number of Covid-19 cases. It also tasked ministers to monitor the situation in districts. In other important decisions, committees were set up to create 100,000 government jobs and waive off micro finance loans taken by women groups.

Newly appointed health minister Keshab Mahanta said Covid-19 scenario in the state was discussed threadbare in the meeting and details of the fresh pandemic containment guidelines will be released on Wednesday.

“No decision has been taken on imposing total lockdown. Details of the new guidelines will be announced by the chief secretary and the DGP [director general of police] on Wednesday. The new measures will come into effect from Thursday,” he said.

At present, all offices, shops and business establishments in Assam are shut down at 2:00pm and a night curfew is imposed from 6:00pm to 5:00am. Mahanta said if the new guidelines have to be extended beyond 15 days, the cabinet will decide on an economic package to mitigate losses.

“The cabinet decided to allot 2-3 districts to each minister who will extensively tour these places, discuss the Covid-19 situation there and submit a status report in three days,” Mahanta said.

On Tuesday, Assam recorded 6,258 new positive cases and 85 deaths—highest ever daily figures in both categories. The state has nearly 40,000 active Covid-19 cases.

In other decisions, Mahanta said a committee has been constituted under finance minister Ajanta Neog to fulfil the promise of creating 100,000 government jobs. The committee will submit its report within a month.

Another committee has been constituted under chairmanship of urban development minister Ashok Singhal on ways to waive-off microfinance loans taken by women/women groups. It will also submit its report in a month, he added.

Industries minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the government has also decided to increase its stake in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) from 12.35% to 26% by investing a sum of 2,187 crore.

“This will be the biggest such investment till date. We had earlier invested 90.80 crore for 12.35% stake and got nearly 1,200 crore in dividends. With the fresh investment, the state is expected to earn around 900 crore annually. We have already invested 500 crore of the proposed 2187 crore,” said Patowary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP