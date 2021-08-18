Assam's revised Covid-19 guidelines come into effect from today: Check details

The Assam government's new set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in regard to Covid-19 pandemic will come into effect from Wednesday. The state revised its existing SOPs on Tuesday which was imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). This was done after reviewing the pandemic situation.

“In exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 22(2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as chairperson, state executive committee of the state disaster management authority, Assam, do hereby issues the following directives for both rural and urban areas which will remain in force w.e.f 5am of August 18 until further orders,” an official order stated.

Assam on Tuesday recorded 741 fresh Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin stated.

Here's the latest guidelines:

Inter-district movement of private vehicle and movement of people shall be allowed except to and from Kamrup (Metro) District. Inter-district public transport, however, shall remain suspended. The areas where Covid-19 test positivity rate reaches more than 10 cases in the last seven days will be notified as a containment zone. Emergency services in containment zones will operate 24*7. All shops, commercial establishments, offices and banks will be allowed to remain open till 6pm and curfew will be clamped from 7pm to 5am. Hotels, resorts and bars will also be allowed to remain open till 6pm. Final year classes for MBBS, engineering, aeronautical engineering and BSc and GNM nursing courses will resume from Wednesday. Students should preferably be fully vaccinated to attend the classes. Public gatherings in open spaces will be allowed with a maximum of 200 people and in auditoriums, with 50 per cent seating capacity. All attendees must be fully vaccinated. For marriages and last rites, the number of people permitted to attend has been increased to 25.



