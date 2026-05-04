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Bypoll election results 2026: BJP wins northeast; Congress takes Karnataka's Bagalkot | Full list of winners

As per the results declared by the polling body, the Bharatiya Janata Party has secured three wins in Nagaland, Tripura and Gujarat.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 04:30 pm IST
By Danita Yadav
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The Election Commission of India on Monday declared the results of the seven assembly seats across five states. As per the results declared by the polling body, the Bharatiya Janata Party has secured a total of four wins - Nagaland, Tripura Maharashtra's Rahuri and Gujarat.

As per the results declared by the polling body, the Bharatiya Janata Party has secured three wins in Nagaland, Tripura and Gujarat.(REUTERS/Representational)

Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress won Karnataka's Bagalkot and is projected to win Davanagere South as well.

In Maharashtra's Baramati, state deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar maintains a strong lead. The NCP leader contested for the key seat following the death of her husband and sitting MLA Ajit Pawar.

Follow the latest updates on bypoll elections 2026

Assembly bypolls election results 2026 | Full list of winners

StateConstituencyWinnerPartyStatus Total number of votes
GujaratUmrethHarshadbhai Govindbhai ParmarBJPWON85,500
NagalandKoridang (ST)Daochier I ImchenBJPWON7,317
TripuraDharmanagarJahar ChakrabortiBJPWON 24,291
KarnatakaBagalkotUmesh Hullappa MetiCongressWON98,919
Davanagere SouthSamarth Shamanur MallikarjunaCongressLEADING TBD
MaharashtraRahuriAkshay Shivajirao KardileBJPWON1,40,093
BaramatiSuntera PawarNCPLEADINGTBD
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Danita Yadav

Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.

indian national congress bharatiya janata party election commission of india
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Bypoll election results 2026: BJP wins northeast; Congress takes Karnataka's Bagalkot | Full list of winners
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