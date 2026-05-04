Bypoll election results 2026: BJP wins northeast; Congress takes Karnataka's Bagalkot | Full list of winners
As per the results declared by the polling body, the Bharatiya Janata Party has secured three wins in Nagaland, Tripura and Gujarat.
The Election Commission of India on Monday declared the results of the seven assembly seats across five states. As per the results declared by the polling body, the Bharatiya Janata Party has secured a total of four wins - Nagaland, Tripura Maharashtra's Rahuri and Gujarat.
Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress won Karnataka's Bagalkot and is projected to win Davanagere South as well.
In Maharashtra's Baramati, state deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar maintains a strong lead. The NCP leader contested for the key seat following the death of her husband and sitting MLA Ajit Pawar.
Follow the latest updates on bypoll elections 2026
Assembly bypolls election results 2026 | Full list of winners
|State
|Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|Status
|Total number of votes
|Gujarat
|Umreth
|Harshadbhai Govindbhai Parmar
|BJP
|WON
|85,500
|Nagaland
|Koridang (ST)
|Daochier I Imchen
|BJP
|WON
|7,317
|Tripura
|Dharmanagar
|Jahar Chakraborti
|BJP
|WON
|24,291
|Karnataka
|Bagalkot
|Umesh Hullappa Meti
|Congress
|WON
|98,919
|Davanagere South
|Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjuna
|Congress
|LEADING
|TBD
|Maharashtra
|Rahuri
|Akshay Shivajirao Kardile
|BJP
|WON
|1,40,093
|Baramati
|Suntera Pawar
|NCP
|LEADING
|TBD
This table will be updated as and when winners will be declared by the EC{{/usCountry}}
This table will be updated as and when winners will be declared by the EC{{/usCountry}}
Based on the schedule released by the Election Commission of India, the voting for the bypolls in Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura was held on April 9. Meanwhile, Gujarat and Maharashtra held elections on April 23.{{/usCountry}}
Based on the schedule released by the Election Commission of India, the voting for the bypolls in Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura was held on April 9. Meanwhile, Gujarat and Maharashtra held elections on April 23.{{/usCountry}}
A bypoll was also set to be held for the Ponda constituency in Goa. However, due to an order from the Bombay High Court, the voting was cancelled.{{/usCountry}}
A bypoll was also set to be held for the Ponda constituency in Goa. However, due to an order from the Bombay High Court, the voting was cancelled.{{/usCountry}}
As per the Bombay HC, the bypoll process was in violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. This cancellation, as per the high court, comes as a new MLA would have been in office for less than a year, with the term of the Goa legislative assembly ending on March 14, 2027.{{/usCountry}}
As per the Bombay HC, the bypoll process was in violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. This cancellation, as per the high court, comes as a new MLA would have been in office for less than a year, with the term of the Goa legislative assembly ending on March 14, 2027.{{/usCountry}}