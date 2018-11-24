Assembly Election 2018 Live Updates: At MP rally, Modi responds to Raj Babbar’s comment on his mother

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in five states— Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Telangana — fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.

Here are the live updates:

12:54 pm IST We made the law to get back black money stacked abroad: PM “No one is going to be spared. We made the law to get back the black money stacked abroad. Their shell companies are involved, obviously they will have problems with me,” said PM Modi.





12:50 pm IST Corruption is Congress’ lifestyle: PM “Launching a sharp attack on Congress, PM Modi said corruption is Congress’ civility, its style, its lifestyle,” said PM Modi.





12:48 pm IST The benefits of tourism is trickling down to everyone “The benefits of tourism filters down to everyone right from from guest house owners, taxi drivers, confectionary sellers, and to even a tea seller,” said PM Modi.





12:43 pm IST PM Modi responds to Raj Babbar’s comment on his mother “The Congress does not have the courage to confront Modi and now they are abusing Modi’s mother, they are dragging her into the muck,” said PM Modi while responding to Congress leader Raj Babbar’s remark on his mother. Babbar had compared the rupee’s falling value against the US dollar with her age, sparking demands by the BJP on Friday for an apology from him and also his party chief Rahul Gandhi. “(Before becoming the prime minister) Modi used to say that compared to the (US) dollar, the value of the rupee has fallen to a level where it is almost the same as the age of the then Prime Minister (Manmohan Singh),” Babbar, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, said. “Mr Prime Minister, at that time, you had not taken his (Manmohan Singh) name out of respect. Although our tradition does not allow this, we wish to say that now the value of the rupee has fallen to the age of your respected mother,” he added.





12:40 pm IST It’s their four decades vs four years of my governance: PM “The Congress is not ready to tell what it did when it ruled the country for four decades, it’s not ready to discuss what it did during its rule in MP. It’s their four decades vs my four years of governance,” said PM Modi.





12:35 pm IST The people of India are our high command: PM “The people of India are our high command. We are committed to serve them and fulfill all their aspirations. This is not a remote-controlled government. This government is run by its people, its youth. I serve the youth of this country, people of this country,” said PM Modi.





12:31 IST Efforts being made to ensure farmers of this region get water: PM Modi “Numerous efforts are being made towards water conservation and ensuring farmers of this region get water,” said PM Modi.





12: 30 pm IST I urge to reject the negative politics of Congress: PM Modi “If we go back 15 years, when Congress was in power, everyone knows about the condition of Madhya Pradesh. That is why I urge the people of this state to reject the negative politics of Congress. Do not let them to come to power again,” said PM Modi





12:28 pm IST Bundelkhand has seen development under MP CM’s leadership “Bundelkhand has seen development, and this has not been done by any raja or maharaj, but by CM Shivraj Chouhan,” said PM Modi.





12:24 pm IST BJP is happy in the last stage of elections, but Cong is not: PM “We are in the final stage of elections, BJP is happy but Congress is tensed,” said PM Modi





12:19 pm IST This region has seen rapid development under MP CM’s leadership: PM Modi “This region of Bundelkhand has seen rapid development in the last 15 years under Shivraj Chouhan ji’s leadership,” said PM Modi.



