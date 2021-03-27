IND USA
Home / Elections / Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: PM urges 'record voting' as phase 1 polling begins
Representative Image (PTI/ File photo)
Live

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: PM urges 'record voting' as phase 1 polling begins

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: In the first phase, 37 assembly constituencies in West Bengal and 40 in Assam are going to polls.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 07:18 AM IST

Phase 1 polling for assembly elections in the states of West Bengal and Assam will begin at 8am on Saturday. This will mark the beginning of the election season in India, during which the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as well as the Union territory of Puducherry, will also go to polls. In the first phase, voters in 77 assembly constituencies-30 in West Bengal and 47 in Assam-will cast their votes. The two states have 294 and 126 assembly constituencies respectively.

Click here for all assembly election 2021 updates

West Bengal will vote in a record eight phases, while Assam will vote in three. The elections will conclude on April 29, when the eastern state votes one final time. Assam will next vote on April 1 and 6. In Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing stiff challenge from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, in office since 2011, seeks a third consecutive term as chief minister. Meanwhile, the northeastern state, which voted the BJP to power for the first time in 2016, pits the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) against the Congress-led 'Mahajoth'.

Also Read | Battle for the east kicks off in 1st phase of voting today

Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will all witness only single-phase polling, on April 6. Counting of votes and result declaration for all four states and one Union territory is scheduled for May 2.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 27, 2021 07:17 AM IST

    Exercise right to franchise in record numbers: PM Modi

    I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today in West Bengal to exercise their franchise in record numbers.

  • MAR 27, 2021 07:15 AM IST

    PM Modi tweets as polling begins in Assam

    PM Modi urges voters to vote in "record numbers" as first phase of voting begins in Assam.

  • MAR 27, 2021 07:01 AM IST

    509 'vulnerable' booths set up in East Midnapore, says official

    We've 509 vulnerable booths in our district. We've deployed 169 companies. We're monitoring booths with CAPF & non-CPF measures. Over 50% of polling booths have webcasting facility & CCTV, videographer. We've 800 micro-observers for phase 1: District election officer, East Midnapore

  • MAR 27, 2021 06:45 AM IST

    First phase of voting to begin at 7am

    First phase of polling in both West Bengal and Assam will begin at 7am, and conclude at 6pm. Total 77 assembly constituencies-30 in West Bengal and 47 in Assam-will cast their votes.

Polling officers check election material before leaving for their respective stations ahead of the first phase of elections in West Bengal state in Medinipur, India, Friday, March 26, 2021. The eight0phased elections in the state are scheduled to begin on March 27. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)
Battle for the east kicks off in 1st phase of voting today

By By Tanmay Chatterjee, Utpal Parashar, Kolkata/guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 04:53 AM IST
Political observers believe that the outcome in the elections in the east will determine if the BJP’s hegemony remains intact despite governance challenges in recent months, including due to the pandemic, or whether non-BJP forces are able to ensure a wider distribution of political power.
Polling officers stand near electronic voting machines kept at a distribution center ahead of the first phase of elections in West Bengal state in Medinipur, India, Friday, March 26, 2021. The eight phased elections in the state are scheduled to begin on March 27. (AP)
Decoding the first phase of West Bengal and Assam elections

By Abhishek Jha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 02:10 AM IST
Assam will vote in two more phases, to be held on April 1 and April 6. West Bengal will vote in seven more phases and polling will culminate on April 29.
Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh.(Reuters file photo)
Manmohan Singh appeals to people of Assam ahead of assembly polls

ANI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 09:00 PM IST
In a video message released on Friday, Singh, a former member of the Rajya Sabha from Assam said "For many years, Assam has been my second home."
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was addressing poll rallies in Paschim Medinipur district, also accused BJP of being the "biggest fraud party" of the country.
PM's growing beard inversely proportional to state of Indian economy: Bengal CM

PTI | | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Daspur/ Debra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Keeping up her attack, Banerjee said "The day is not far off when the entire country will be sold and named after Narendra Modi ... BJP is trying to throttle democracy in the country.
Midnapore, India - March 26, 2021: Polling officials leaving for their booths with Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and other polling material a day before the first phase of Assembly Election in the state, at Midnapore, West Bengal, India on Friday, March 26, 2021. (Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)(Samir Jana/HT Photo)
43 out of 205 candidates in WB polls declared serious criminal cases: Report

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 07:02 PM IST
  • "Out of 205 candidates analysed, 53 (26 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves and 43(21 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves," the report said.
Assam will go for first phase of voting in 47 constituencies on Saturday.
Priyanka, Rahul come to Assam as tourists for photo-op: Amit Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:57 PM IST
  • Amit Shah said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 18,000 poor have been provided houses in Karimganj district.
CRPF personnel arriving for the upcoming Bengal elections, at the Chitpur Rail Yard in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI)
TMC seeks deployment of additional central armed forces in Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:30 PM IST
The Election Commission has presently deployed around 684 companies of central forces that would guard 10,288 polling booths housed in 7,061 premises.
The BJP has promised a "Sonar Bangla" if it forms government in the state, while the TMC has been campaigning on the works done by the Mamata Banerjee government in the last ten years.(REUTERS)
West Bengal assembly elections: Set for first phase of polling

PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The TMC and BJP have fielded candidates in 29 seats each, while the Left-Congress-ISF alliance has put up candidates in all 30 seats, even as there are "friendly fights" in some.
"If transgenders join the mainstream then definitely we can make colourful changes in society," said Anannyah Kumari Alex (ANI)(ANI)
‘Transgenders can be better leaders’: Kerala’s first trans candidate

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:07 PM IST
  • Anannyah Kumari Alex is contesting the 2021 Kerala assembly polls on a Democratic Social Justice Party ticket
The BJP promised it will create 250,000 new jobs for youth(Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)
BJP releases poll manifesto for Puducherry: 8 points

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6 and votes will be counted on May 2.
Representational image. (PTI)
In Bengal’s Jangal Mahal, a political battle driven by deprivation and identity

By Dhrubo Jyoti
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Many people agree that the government has helped their village with pucca roads, social schemes and power connections. But they complain that it couldn’t give them the thing they need the most — jobs
Assam can be termed developed only when poverty is eliminated from the state for which the government has approved a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,300-crore bamboo mission, Gadkari said.(PTI file photo)
Road projects worth 2 lakh cr to be completed in Assam if BJP wins: Gadkari

PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Dharmapur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Addressing an election rally here, the senior BJP leader exuded confidence that Assam will be one of the top states of the country, if the saffron party is re-elected for the second term.
Noting that the Bengal polls results will have national implications, Sinha said its a must to stop the saffron party for the sake of the country.(ANI Photo )
BJP has become 'Borrowed Janata Party', : Yashwant Sinha

PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Talking about the Bengal elections, Sinha said the saffron party would bite the dust despite creating an unprecedented hype around the state assembly elections.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during a public meeting at Shantipur village in East Midnapore on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO.)
Will enact laws to prevent love jihad, land jihad, promises Amit Shah in Assam

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • Amit Shah asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided land pattas to one lakh people in Assam, adding that detailed work has been done in 145 villages by the BJP government.
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal. BPF had three ministers in his cabinet. (File photo)
It’s a tough fight between old and new in Assam’s Bodoland

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:15 PM IST
While the rest of Assam is focused on a battle between the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress, a tough fight between old and new seems to be the theme in BTR, the four districts of Kokrajhar, Udalguri, Baksa and Chirang where majority of the Bodos, the largest tribe in Assam, are based
