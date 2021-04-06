Assembly Election 2021: MNM chief Kamal Haasan casts his vote in Chennai

On the biggest day of election cycle since the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, voting is underway in 475 of the total 824 assembly constituencies across the states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and the Union territory of Puducherry on Tuesday. West Bengal, which is voting in its third phase, will have five more rounds of polling. Voting is underway in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry in a single phase for all their assembly seats. In the state of Assam voting is underway for the last of its three-phase polls. The results for all the four states and one Union territory will be announced on May 2.

In the third phase of polling in West Bengal, voting is taking place for 31 seats that are set to witness a tough fight between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Assam, voting is underway in 40 out of the 126 seats in the final phase and the contest will be between the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led Mahajot.

In Tamil Nadu, all the 234 assembly seats are in the fray and the contest is between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance and the incumbent All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). In Kerala, 140 seats witness a fierce fight between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). In Puducherry, voters exercise their franchise for the 30 assembly seats shortly after the Union territory slipped into a political crisis before the elections were announced as the Congress-led government fell due to defections.





