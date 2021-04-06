In a post-Ahmed Patel era, how the Congress is navigating its first election

Ever since he was elevated as the political secretary to then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1985 — years later he played the same role under Congress president Sonia Gandhi — Ahmed Patel had been a part of the Congress’s poll strategies and important decision-making processes.

A diligent party leader who avoided the limelight, Patel passed away on November 25, 2020. Now, the Congress, for the first time in 36 years, faces crucial elections without him at 24 Akbar Road, the party headquarters.

Coping with a political life without Patel, the party finds itself amid a new chain of command and the rise of younger strategists. The new era also coincides with a bunch of senior leaders being sidelined over the “letter controversy” last year. A group of 23 senior leaders, casually identified as G23, wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi demanding sweeping changes in the way the party functions.

For many, this vacuum has also led to, to a large extent, the decentralisation of the party’s poll tactics.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, 59, and former union minister Jitendra Singh (49) are handling the Assam elections this year. Party functionaries claim this team handled the entire poll strategy, including the alliances, without any significant intervention from the high command, as the Congress top leadership, primarily comprising the Nehru-Gandhi family, is known in party circles.

Also Read | Deshmukh’s exit: The start of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance’s troubles?

The Congress sent Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to Kerala and, in a first, party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala were the initial emissaries for seat negotiations in Tamil Nadu.

Yes, there are poll observers such as Mukul Wasnik, Prithviraj Chavan or BK Hariprasad. “But if Ahmed Patel was alive, there would invariably be a strategy centre at the 15, Gurdwara Rakabganj Road with one of the three offices dedicated to him,” said a senior Congress leader. In previous elections, Patel was a perennial presence in the Congress war room where he met strategists, took stock of the situation, identified challenges, handled the vital issue of funds, and duly reported back to Sonia Gandhi.

But now, as a second party leader said, “The lion’s share of the election planning is taking place at the state level. New, younger people have taken responsibility.”

To be sure, it doesn’t mean that the new strategists are on auto-pilot mode. The poll-bound party is firmly in the hands of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Last month, when the seat-sharing talks between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress came to a standstill in Tamil Nadu, it was Sonia Gandhi who called DMK chief MK Stalin to finalise the pact. According to one of her confidants, she still decides several issues such as party’s Rajya Sabha nominees or the negotiations with allies.

But Sonia Gandhi, according to the two senior leaders quoted above, is yet to come to terms with Patel’s untimely death, and the party has not found his substitute who would be her eyes and ears and can handle any crisis situation, as he had done for decades.

Examples abound of Patel’s legendary political skills.

From garnering votes for the 2008 trust vote triggered by the India-United States nuclear deal to managing the United Progressive Alliance partners (he was the strongest link between Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee), Ahmed Patel did it all. He would meet Pranab Mukherjee, then the number two in the cabinet, almost every week after midnight (Mukherjee’s favourite time for leisurely conversations) to tackle issues or even reach out to outside supporters such as Left or Mulayam Singh Yadav on behalf of Sonia Gandhi.

In September 2013, when Rahul Gandhi dubbed an ordinance cleared by union cabinet as “complete nonsense” while Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was in the United States, Sonia called Patel and asked him to devise the party’s public response.

Or, when the Congress decided to organise its first rally near Jantar Mantar against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s amendments to the land bill in 2015, a host of leaders called up the young organisers to ensure their slots as speakers. “When we went to invite Patel, he asked us if have had sufficient funds to organise the rally,” said an AICC member.

Along with Kamal Nath and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Patel was instrumental in managing funds for the party. He was an austere man without a flashy lifestyle who always sat in the front seat of his ambassador.

In Patel’s absence, his domain areas have been distributed among a host of leaders— further suggesting decentralisation. Venugopal, a close aide of Rahul, is overseeing all organisational issues. Former railway minister Pawan Bansal has replaced Patel as the treasurer of the Congress. And other leaders such as Jairam Ramesh or Surjewala play important roles in party management.

But the party is struggling to fill the void left by Patel’s death. According to a senior strategist and a fellow member of Rajya Sabha, his death is perhaps the biggest blow for the Congress in the recent times after the loss of two national elections.