Election 2026 updates LIVE: Poll pitch gains pace in Tamil Nadu, Bengal with voting next week

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Election 2026 updates LIVE:

Election 2026 updates LIVE: Poll campaigns in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have gained momentum and entered its last leg with voting scheduled in these two states scheduled for next week. Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 23, while high-stakes Bengal voting is scheduled for April 29. The battle field is set with latest salvos being exchanged between Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. Stalin said he never feared the Maintenance of Internal Security Act during the Emergency and asked whether he would now fear Shah. He was speaking at a rally in Ranipet. With the West Bengal elections just around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his attack on the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, accusing it of corruption, appeasement politics, and neglecting North Bengal. Addressing a rally in Siliguri, he asserted that the BJP is poised to form the next government in the state. Modi said that people have witnessed “nothing but ruin” during the TMC’s 15 years in power, adding that a new generation of voters now has the opportunity to shape Bengal’s future through their votes. "The ruthless TMC government has completed 15 years in power. Over these 15 years, you have witnessed nothing but ruin. I see many young people here; my young friends, 15 years ago, you were likely studying in the first grade. In this election, you are going to cast your votes--votes that will determine the future of Bengal," he said. ...Read More

With the West Bengal elections just around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his attack on the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, accusing it of corruption, appeasement politics, and neglecting North Bengal. Addressing a rally in Siliguri, he asserted that the BJP is poised to form the next government in the state. Modi said that people have witnessed “nothing but ruin” during the TMC’s 15 years in power, adding that a new generation of voters now has the opportunity to shape Bengal’s future through their votes. "The ruthless TMC government has completed 15 years in power. Over these 15 years, you have witnessed nothing but ruin. I see many young people here; my young friends, 15 years ago, you were likely studying in the first grade. In this election, you are going to cast your votes--votes that will determine the future of Bengal," he said.