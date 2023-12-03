‘Not able to build party in South as expected’: Union minister on poll results, wishes for better results in LS polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not able to hold grounds in the southern states, Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said as the Congress marked a comfortable lead in Telangana assembly election results, adding that his party will however perform much better in the Lok Sabha election.

According to the latest trends, the saffron party was leading in three out of four states – Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where the Congress currently holds power. The Union minister said the reason for the BJP making headway in the northern states is due to people endorsing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"People have totally endorsed the leadership and program of PM Modi and especially in the northern part of India people have totally rejected the Congress party. Only in Telangana, they (Congress) can feel satisfied that's also because in southern states, except Karnataka, the presence of BJP is not there. We are not able to build the party as expected in southern states. As far as Telangana is concerned, we will perform much better in Lok Sabha elections," Joshi told news agency PTI.

The results of the state assembly elections are expected to indicate voters' mood for the Lok Sabha elections which PM Modi is eyeing for a third consecutive term. The Prime Minister addressed rallies and campaigned in five poll-bound states, including Mizoram, to drum up support for his party's candidates. The early trends suggest the saffron party's sweeping victory in the Hindi heartland states.

The BJP is currently leading on 163 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 53 of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh and 114 of 199 seats in Rajasthan.

