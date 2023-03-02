Assembly election results: BJP says it’s a vote for PM Modi’s development agenda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attributed its victory in Nagaland and Tripura, two of the three states where assembly poll results were announced on Thursday, to the work undertaken for providing amenities and infrastructure; and the “unwavering faith” that people in the region have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “development agenda”.

BJP leaders said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the face of the assembly elections. (ANI Photo)

“The vote is an answer to those who tried to create fears that the BJP will erode tribal identity; impose food restrictions and is anti-minorities. It (the outcome) has reinforced the BJP’s development agenda,” said a senior party leader.

The BJP retained power in Tripura, a former Communist bastion, by winning 32 seats and in Nagaland, the BJP- NDPP alliance won 37 seats. In Meghalaya, where the party had broken ties with its ally, the NPP ahead of the polls, senior party leaders said talks on resuming the alliance are underway.

“The simple reason behind the manner in which the BJP is winning in the North East and garnering people’s support is that the work done by PM Modi is reaching the public. That’s the formula. If we’re winning elections, it means we’re winning people’s confidence,” Union minister Kiren Rijiju told media persons at the party headquarters.

Nagaland

“Modi was the face of the elections in the state,” a second party functionary who was involved in the electioneering said on condition of anonymity. The leader said the union government’s decision to give free ration to the economically weaker sections played a key role in swinging the outcome in the BJP’s favour. “The free ration is known as Modi Rice. In the last two and a half years the Jal Jeevan Mission has covered 60% of the state and now people who have water supply at home acknowledge it as Modi Water... that is why people voted for the BJP,” the leader said.

The first party functionary quoted above said the dip in violence by insurgent groups and the end of blockades, together with a stable government for the last five years helped the BJP gain “statewide acceptance”.

“We could have even gone alone and won the elections...the party has such support from the people. However, since the poll agreement with Neiphiu Rio’s NDPP had been signed six months ago, we honoured the alliance,” the first functionary said.

Party leaders said the Union government and the state government’s welfare measures blunted the opposition’s charge that the party was anti-minorities in the state where Christians are about 87% of the electorate. “The presence of a reverend from the Naga Baptist Church at PM Modi’s rally took the sting out of the opposition’s attempts to coalesce a front against the BJP,” the second leader said.

Last month, the Nagaland Baptist Church Council had expressed concern over the allegations of attacks against the minorities spearheaded by the party. Deputy chief minister Yanthungo Patton assuaged fears of restrictions on food choices by publicly stating that beef eating was a part of the state’s culture. He said the party was committed to creating a special fund for the protection and promotion of Naga culture and traditions.

“People of the north-east especially in Tripura and Nagaland, which had incumbent BJP-NDA governments, have resoundingly voted for the party and in the last 5 years of the double engine development - the whitewash of the Congress is particularly noteworthy given that their leaders tried to as usual create doubt in minorities by lies and misinformation which was soundly rejected by people,” Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar, who was part of the campaign in three states, said.

Tripura

The gambit to change the chief minister ahead of the assembly polls paid off in Tripura just as it worked for the party in Gujarat and Uttarakhand. In July 2022, the BJP high command took the decision to replace Biplab Deb with Manik Saha as the CM, ostensibly to buck anti-incumbency. In 2018, the party stormed to power in the Communist bastion after bagging 36 of the 60 seats and reducing the CPI(M)’s score to 16.

Party leaders said the BJP was able to retain power in the state on the basis of the work that was accomplished in terms of economic activities and empowerment of women in particular.

“A lot of people attribute the 2018 win to the BJP’s promise to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission...but the truth is that there was a groundswell of support for a party that could dislodge the Left government and it was the BJP that could do so,” a third-party leader said.

The peace pact with the insurgent group National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT); the crackdown on drug trafficking and the overall improvement in law and order were showcased as accomplishments of the BJP government in the state where electoral contest was perceived as a battle between the Right and the Communist ideology.

“The government’s policy to empower women by reserving 33% jobs in administrative and judicial positions and 50% of the seats and posts in local bodies helped the party,” said the third functionary.

To a question on whether Saha will continue as the CM or minister of state Pratima Bhoumik would be announced as the first female CM of the state, a fourth party leader said the decision will be taken by the party’s parliamentary board.

