Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Voting begins for 199 seats in Rajasthan

Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: This is the live blog for the 2023 assembly elections in five states — Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram.

Polling officers with their EVMs and other polling materials leave for their respective polling booths on the eve of the Rajasthan Assembly Elections, in Ajmer. (ANI Photo)

Following an intense election campaign in Rajasthan, citizens are gearing up to participate in the assembly elections scheduled for Saturday. Voting is scheduled to take place from 7 am to 6 pm in 199 out of 200 constituencies, with the vote count set for December 3. A number of 5,26,90,146 voters will play a crucial role in determining the outcomes for 1,875 candidates, including 183 female contenders, spread across 51,507 polling stations within the assembly constituencies.

The month-long electoral struggle will culminate in Telangana with single-phase voting on November 30. The state, comprising 119 assembly seats, is poised for a three-way contest, featuring the ruling Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) led by K Chandrashekar Rao, the Congress, and the BJP, which enthusiastically entered the competition after an initial period of disinterest.

Meanwhile, voters in three out of the five states—Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram—have already cast their votes. The outcomes for all states are anticipated to be revealed on December 3.

Stay tuned as we navigate through the twists and turns of these assembly elections.