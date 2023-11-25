Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Voting begins for 199 seats in Rajasthan
Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Stay tuned as we navigate through the twists and turns of these assembly elections.
This is the live blog for the 2023 assembly elections in five states — Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram.
Following an intense election campaign in Rajasthan, citizens are gearing up to participate in the assembly elections scheduled for Saturday. Voting is scheduled to take place from 7 am to 6 pm in 199 out of 200 constituencies, with the vote count set for December 3. A number of 5,26,90,146 voters will play a crucial role in determining the outcomes for 1,875 candidates, including 183 female contenders, spread across 51,507 polling stations within the assembly constituencies.
The month-long electoral struggle will culminate in Telangana with single-phase voting on November 30. The state, comprising 119 assembly seats, is poised for a three-way contest, featuring the ruling Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) led by K Chandrashekar Rao, the Congress, and the BJP, which enthusiastically entered the competition after an initial period of disinterest.
Meanwhile, voters in three out of the five states—Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram—have already cast their votes. The outcomes for all states are anticipated to be revealed on December 3.
- Sat, 25 Nov 2023 07:48 AM
Assembly elections 2023 | 'People of Rajasthan will vote for a double engine government': BJP's Satish Poonia
"People of Rajasthan will vote for a double engine government so that the state and central governments work together for development," BJP leader Dr Satish Poonia tells PTI, as the voting for Rajasthan elections 2023 begins.
- Sat, 25 Nov 2023 07:46 AM
Rajasthan Assembly polls | ‘People want Congress to win’: Congress leader Sachin Pilot
“It is a very important day. People of Rajasthan will vote today to select their new government. I am confident that the trend (in Rajasthan) will change this year as people want Congress to win,” Congress leader Sachin Pilot tells PTI as voting begins for Rajasthan assembly elections.
- Sat, 25 Nov 2023 07:42 AM
Rajasthan will vote in favour of the BJP’: Union MoS during Rajastan Assembly Elections
Union MoS Kailash Baytu casts his vote in Balotra. "People of Rajasthan will vote in favour of the BJP and we will win more than 150 seats," he told PTI.
- Sat, 25 Nov 2023 07:39 AM
‘Request voters to create a new record of voting’: PM Modi as voting begins in Rajasthan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says in a post on X, “Voting will be held today for Rajasthan Assembly elections. I request all the voters to create a new record of voting by exercising their franchise in maximum numbers. On this occasion, my best wishes to all the young friends of the state who are going to vote for the first time”
- Sat, 25 Nov 2023 07:36 AM
Very important to cast vote for development of the country: Voters during Rajasthan Assembly polls
After casting his vote, a Jodhpur citizen said to ANI, “It is very important to cast our vote for the development of the country…”
- Sat, 25 Nov 2023 07:34 AM
Watch: Voters queue up at polling stations across Rajasthan to cast votes
Voters queue up at polling stations across Rajasthan to cast their votes.
- Sat, 25 Nov 2023 07:31 AM
Rajasthan polling LIVE | ‘Choose social security, economic empowerment’: Mallikarjun Kharge appeals to voters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X, “Savings, relief, growth and flying high of dreams, People benefiting from welfare schemes…Will choose only Rajasthan! The aware people of Rajasthan know that their valuable vote is the guarantee of their happiness. The people of Rajasthan, the land of great heroes and symbol of social unity, are requested to vote. Make sure that there are no obstacles in your improving life. There is an appeal to young friends and first time voters to cast their vote. Choose Social Security, Choose economic empowerment, Choose only the guarantee of prosperity and development.”
- Sat, 25 Nov 2023 06:28 AM
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Preparation, mock poll underway in Rajasthan
Preparation and mock poll underway in Rajasthan as voting is set to start at 7am.
- Sat, 25 Nov 2023 06:12 AM
Rajasthan elections: Gujjar vote may shape outcome in state’s east
Mist hangs like a film over Raja Ram Gujjar’s field of wheat. In Achalpura, this is a busy hour. Gujjar has to get to his field before the sun comes up over the village of 3,000 people, slashing straw and residue from the summer crop with his sickle. He is bent with age, and sometimes using the plough and the tractor in the chilly mornings is tough. But Gujjar is determined – because the timely sowing of his winter crop is linked to the regular payments of ₹80,000 a year he has to make to his son’s coaching class in Dausa town, about 22 km away. His son, Amit, wants to appear next year for the state police recruitment examination, a coveted position imbued with prestige and power in the countryside.