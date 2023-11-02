Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to hold rally in Chhattisgarh today
Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Follow latest news on the upcoming assembly elections in Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.
As the dates for the legislative assembly elections in five states draw near, political leaders have begun their campaigns, engaging in verbal clashes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a rally in election-bound Chhattisgarh on Thursday, his first public meeting in the Congress-ruled state after the announcement of the poll schedule.
The PM’s rally will be held in the Naxalite-hit Kanker district that is going to polls in the first phase of two-phased polls in the state, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary said.
Legislative assembly elections are scheduled to take place in five states next month. Mizoram will vote on November 7 while voting in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 7 and November 17. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana will go to the polls on November 17, 25 and 30 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 09:34 AM
BJP CEC meet to finalise candidates for Rajasthan, Telangana polls concludes
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee meeting was held on Wednesday at the party headquarters in Delhi to finalise the names of its remaining candidates for the Rajasthan and Telangana assembly polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party's national president JP Nadda and other leaders attended the meeting.
In the first phase of the meeting, deliberation was held regarding the Rajasthan Assembly elections and the party list of the candidates for the remaining 76 seats, while in the second phase, the Telangana Assembly elections were discussed in detail.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 09:14 AM
