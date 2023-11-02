News / India News / Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to hold rally in Chhattisgarh today
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to hold rally in Chhattisgarh today

Nov 02, 2023 09:34 AM IST
Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Follow latest news on the upcoming assembly elections in Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

As the dates for the legislative assembly elections in five states draw near, political leaders have begun their campaigns, engaging in verbal clashes.

The election campaign heats up in five states, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.
The election campaign heats up in five states, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.(File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a rally in election-bound Chhattisgarh on Thursday, his first public meeting in the Congress-ruled state after the announcement of the poll schedule.

The PM’s rally will be held in the Naxalite-hit Kanker district that is going to polls in the first phase of two-phased polls in the state, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary said.

Legislative assembly elections are scheduled to take place in five states next month. Mizoram will vote on November 7 while voting in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 7 and November 17. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana will go to the polls on November 17, 25 and 30 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:34 AM IST

    BJP CEC meet to finalise candidates for Rajasthan, Telangana polls concludes

    The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee meeting was held on Wednesday at the party headquarters in Delhi to finalise the names of its remaining candidates for the Rajasthan and Telangana assembly polls.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party's national president JP Nadda and other leaders attended the meeting.

    In the first phase of the meeting, deliberation was held regarding the Rajasthan Assembly elections and the party list of the candidates for the remaining 76 seats, while in the second phase, the Telangana Assembly elections were discussed in detail.

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:14 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh polls: PM Modi to address rally in Kanker

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in election-bound Chhattisgarh on Thursday, his first public meeting in the Congress-ruled state after the announcement of the poll schedule.

    The PM’s rally will be held in the Naxalite-hit Kanker district that is going to polls in the first phase of two-phased polls in the state, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary said.

ED summons illegal, should withdraw immediately: Kejriwal ahead of questioning

india news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 09:33 AM IST

Kejriwal said ED's notice summoning him was politically motivated to bar him from campaigning in the election-bound states.

ED summon illegal, should withdraw immediately: Kejriwal ahead of questioning
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Morning brief: Kejriwal, Moitra to face probe today, and all the latest news

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out;

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (HT Photo)
india news
Published on Nov 02, 2023 09:16 AM IST
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

india news
Published on Nov 02, 2023 09:15 AM IST
ByShobhit Gupta

ED raids Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand's house before Kejriwal's questioning

Delhi labour minister Raaj Kumar Anand's premises were raided by ED starting Thursday early morning.

Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand was made in charge of education and health ministries before Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were given those departments,
india news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 08:59 AM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Singer Shubh says 'no matter what I do…' amid row over ‘Indira Gandhi hoodie’

Singer Shubh said lots of clothes were thrown at him at the London concert and he did not see the Indira Gandhi assassination hoodie as he held it up.

Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh was seen holding up a hoodie which had an illustration of Indira Gandhi's assassination.
india news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 08:12 AM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Kejriwal, Mahua Moitra to face probe today: BJP MP says, 'Dono 2 numbari'

ED will question Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case; Mahua Moitra will record her statement in the ‘cash-for-question’ allegation in Parliament.

AAP said BJP is planning to get Kejriwal arrested and then will come after all INDIA bloc leaders. Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra will appear before Lok Sabha Ethics Committee in connection with cash-for question allegations against her.
india news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 05:57 AM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Karnataka: Actor booked after his pet dogs attack woman

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been booked after his pet dogs allegedly attacked and bit a woman who parked her car near his house in Bengaluru.

HT Image
india news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 09:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Members of Uddhav’s Shiv Sena detained at K’taka-Maha border

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers raised slogans against the Maharashtra and central governments for not taking action to merge Belagavi and 840 villages into Maharashtra

HT Image
india news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 08:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Belagavi

KCR begins 3-day ‘Yagam’ ahead of Telangana elections

The Yagam is being conducted by the chief minister for victory in the upcoming state polls and an all-round development of Telangana

Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday began a three-day “Raja Shyamala Yagam” at his farmhouse in Siddipet districts. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 07:36 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Cricket grounds to political arena: Azhar embarks on campaign trail in Telangana

Azharuddin was known to rarely miss a catch in the slips during his times on the cricket field. Although Jubilee Hills isn’t a sitter by any stretch, the former India skipper would have to “bat well and field wisely” — the terms he used while referring to his winning strategy

Cricketer-turned-politician begins campaign at Jubilee Hills ahead of Telangana polls. (HT Archive)
india news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 07:20 AM IST
ByDeepika Amirapu, Hyderabad

Decoding the functioning of ethics panel

The Ethics Committee plays a key role in upholding Parliament’s dignity and ensuring there are adequate checks and balances

Ethics Committee is one of 36 parliamentary panels of the Lok Sabha which work through the year (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 07:16 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji

Tamil Nadu to form fact-checking unit to tackle fake news against govt

The Tamil Nadu government has passed an order to set up a fact-check unit to counter fake news, communal misinformation and hate speech in news related to the state government across all media platforms

The move comes two months after neighbouring Karnataka announced setting up of a fact-checking unit to curb fake news on social media. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 07:14 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Union govt starts selling onions at reduced rates as prices soar

Lower supplies due to delayed harvests of the summer crop have driven prices of the commonly consumed vegetable for a second time in the past six months

Centre starts selling onions to at a subsidised rate to cool prices by boosting availability. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 04:51 AM IST
ByZia Haq

Record ocean and land heat continues in autumn as El Nino intensifies

Average sea surface temperatures were significantly high in October compared to the 1982-2011 mean and higher than any year since 1981.

Sept’s temperature propelled 2023 into the lead as warmest year-to-date on record. (AP)
india news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 01:54 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi

Centre has no access to details of donors of electoral bonds: SG Mehta to SC

SG said that the electoral bonds scheme ensures that donations can even be made to parties not in power without there be fear of backlash or reprisals

The SG told SC that the present scheme is not a be all and end all solution to the problem of political donations in the country (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 01:43 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand
