Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to hold rally in Chhattisgarh today

As the dates for the legislative assembly elections in five states draw near, political leaders have begun their campaigns, engaging in verbal clashes. The election campaign heats up in five states, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.(File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a rally in election-bound Chhattisgarh on Thursday, his first public meeting in the Congress-ruled state after the announcement of the poll schedule.

The PM’s rally will be held in the Naxalite-hit Kanker district that is going to polls in the first phase of two-phased polls in the state, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary said.

Legislative assembly elections are scheduled to take place in five states next month. Mizoram will vote on November 7 while voting in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 7 and November 17. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana will go to the polls on November 17, 25 and 30 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.