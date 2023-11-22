Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi threatens cop

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the assembly elections in five states – Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram. The democratic process is in full swing, with Rajasthan gearing up for the crucial voting day on November 25, while Telangana is set to cast its votes on November 30. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram have already exercised their electoral rights.

A police officer stands guard as women voters wait in queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, on the outskirts of Bhopal. (PTI)

In the lead-up to the Rajasthan assembly elections, a significant political event unfolded as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje took the stage together at an election rally. This development is noteworthy, as it is seen by many as an effort to convey a united front within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The rally, held on Tuesday, marked the first instance of Modi and Raje sharing a platform since the announcement of the elections. Raje, a prominent figure in the BJP, is speculated to be in the running for the chief ministerial position should the party emerge victorious in the state.

