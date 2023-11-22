Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi threatens cop
- The counting of votes for assembly elections in five states – Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram – will take place on December 3.
Welcome to our live blog coverage of the assembly elections in five states – Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram. The democratic process is in full swing, with Rajasthan gearing up for the crucial voting day on November 25, while Telangana is set to cast its votes on November 30. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram have already exercised their electoral rights.
In the lead-up to the Rajasthan assembly elections, a significant political event unfolded as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje took the stage together at an election rally. This development is noteworthy, as it is seen by many as an effort to convey a united front within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The rally, held on Tuesday, marked the first instance of Modi and Raje sharing a platform since the announcement of the elections. Raje, a prominent figure in the BJP, is speculated to be in the running for the chief ministerial position should the party emerge victorious in the state.
As the electoral drama unfolds across these diverse states, stay tuned with us for real-time updates, analysis, and insights into the political dynamics shaping the outcomes.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 22 Nov 2023 09:48 AM
AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi threatens police inspector
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi's brother, Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday threatened a police inspector who was asking him to follow model code of conduct.
"Do you think that after facing knives and bullets, I got weak, still there's lots of courage in me. Five minutes are left and I'll address five minutes, no one can stop me. If I give a signal then you'll have to run, shall we make him run? This is what I'm saying they come like this to weaken us," Owaisi said.
- Wed, 22 Nov 2023 09:26 AM
Ex CM Raman Singh promises probe into Jheeram Ghati massacre if voted back to power
Former chief minister Raman Singh assured immediate probe into the 2013 Jheeram Ghati massacre if BJP is voted back to power in Chhattisgarh. The Surpeme Court on Tuesday rejected the National Investigative Agency's (NIA) plea against the Chhattisgarh police's probe into the Jheeram Ghati killings of Congress leaders in the state in 2013.
Senior Congress leaders, like Vidyacharan Shukla, Nandkumar Patel, Mahendra Karma and many others, including security forces personnel, were killed after their convoy was attacked by Naxals in Jheeram Valley in Bastar district on May 25, 2013.