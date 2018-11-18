Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 18, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Assembly elections LIVE updates: People voted in Bastar, Kashmir despite threats, says PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

By HT Correspondent | Nov 18, 2018 12:57 IST
highlights

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in five states, fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.

HT brings you the latest happenings from the election front. Follow LIVE updates here:

12:52pm IST

PM urges people to vote

Pehle matdaan, fir jalpaan: PM Modi

12:50pm IST

People voted in Bastar, Kashmir despite threats: PM Modi

When Bastar went to elections, Maoists threatened people. But people love democracy, they voted in huge numbers. Even in Kashmir, militants threatened people against voting. But there too, people voted in huge numbers: PM Modi

12:48pm IST

By 2022, everyone will have their own houses: PM Modi

Under PM Awas Yojana, the poor have received houses. By 2022, everyone will have their own houses. Under PM Mudra Yojana, small traders have benefitted. We introduced law to confiscate property of loan defaulters. Thousands of crores worth properties are now under govt. We will sell them and recover amount: PM Modi

12:42pm IST

13 lakh farmers availed crop insurance in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi

We gave soil health cards to farmers. During your (Oppn) time, even human beings did not have health cards. Some 13 lakh farmers availed crop insurance in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi

12:38pm IST

Oppn shedding crocodile tears for farmers

Opposition shedding crocodile tears for farmers. During their time, they made a hue and cry over farm loan waiver. But how many farmers actually got waiver? Those who jailed farmers, fired at them are now pretending to be sympathetic to them. Congress did urea scam, they never cared for farmers: PM Modi

12:34pm IST

Cong thought of only one family: PM Modi

Four generations of Congress ruled the country. What was the fate of people? They only thought about one family but never gave a thought about the welfare of people. How can we trust them that they will fulfil aspirations of people now: PM Modi

12:32pm IST

For 10 years, Centre was ruled by remote-control govt: Modi

Raman Singh faced a lot of challenges. For 10 years, the Centre was ruled by a remote-control government which never paid attention towards Chhattisgarh: PM Narendra Modi in Mahasamund