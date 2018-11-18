Assembly elections LIVE updates: People voted in Bastar, Kashmir despite threats, says PM Modi in Chhattisgarh
Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in five states, fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.
HT brings you the latest happenings from the election front. Follow LIVE updates here:
PM urges people to vote
Pehle matdaan, fir jalpaan: PM Modi
People voted in Bastar, Kashmir despite threats: PM Modi
When Bastar went to elections, Maoists threatened people. But people love democracy, they voted in huge numbers. Even in Kashmir, militants threatened people against voting. But there too, people voted in huge numbers: PM Modi
By 2022, everyone will have their own houses: PM Modi
Under PM Awas Yojana, the poor have received houses. By 2022, everyone will have their own houses. Under PM Mudra Yojana, small traders have benefitted. We introduced law to confiscate property of loan defaulters. Thousands of crores worth properties are now under govt. We will sell them and recover amount: PM Modi
13 lakh farmers availed crop insurance in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi
We gave soil health cards to farmers. During your (Oppn) time, even human beings did not have health cards. Some 13 lakh farmers availed crop insurance in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi
Oppn shedding crocodile tears for farmers
Opposition shedding crocodile tears for farmers. During their time, they made a hue and cry over farm loan waiver. But how many farmers actually got waiver? Those who jailed farmers, fired at them are now pretending to be sympathetic to them. Congress did urea scam, they never cared for farmers: PM Modi
Cong thought of only one family: PM Modi
Four generations of Congress ruled the country. What was the fate of people? They only thought about one family but never gave a thought about the welfare of people. How can we trust them that they will fulfil aspirations of people now: PM Modi
For 10 years, Centre was ruled by remote-control govt: Modi
Raman Singh faced a lot of challenges. For 10 years, the Centre was ruled by a remote-control government which never paid attention towards Chhattisgarh: PM Narendra Modi in Mahasamund