Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Congress chief reaches Jaipur for manifesto release

Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Campaigning is in full flow for the upcoming Rajasthan and Telangana assembly elections, to be held on November 25 and 30, respectively. While Rajasthan, where the Congress is in power, has 200 assembly segments, Telangana, which has a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, has 119 assembly segments.

The counting of votes for both states will be held on December 3. On the same day, counting will also take place for assembly polls held in Chhattisgarh (November 7 and 17), Madhya Pradesh (November 17) and Mizoram (November 7). Together, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram have 360 seats – 90, 230 and 40, respectively.

Significantly, these are the last set of state polls before next year's Lok Sabha elections, where prime minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will seek a third straight term.