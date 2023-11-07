Assembly elections LIVE updates: Polling for Mizoram, Chhattisgarh phase 1 begins

Chhattisgarh and Mizoram kicked off the month-long poll battle today. While voting for 20 seats out of 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly are taking place for the first phase, the 40-member Mizoram assembly is undergoing polling in a single phase.

Polling officials with EVMs and other election material leave for poll duty ahead of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, at Jagdalpur in Bastar district(PTI)

In Chhattisgarh, the fight is mainly between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, whereas, Mizoram is the only poll-bound state where these two parties are not the only primary contenders. The Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram Peoples' Movement (ZPM) have a strong hold in the politics of this northeastern state.

A total of 174 candidates are in the fray in Mizoram and 223 candidates will be contesting in the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

The second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh along with single-phase polling in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 17. Rajasthan and Telangana will undergo single-phase voting on November 23 and 30, respectively.

Counting of votes in all the states will be conducted on December 3.