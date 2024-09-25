Assembly elections: PM Narendra Modi's rally in Haryana's Sonipat today; Rahul Gandhi to address 2 meetings in J&K

After his return from the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resume his election campaign on Wednesday, September 25, in Haryana's Sonipat for the upcoming state assembly election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In a post on social platform X, PM Narendra Modi said the people of Haryana have made up their minds to give the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a landslide victory in the upcoming elections.

"Haryana has made up its mind to ensure a landslide victory for the BJP in the assembly elections. In this atmosphere of enthusiasm and excitement in the celebration of democracy, we will have the good fortune of receiving the blessings of the people at the rally in Sonipat tomorrow at 12 noon," Modi posted on X.

Senior BJP leaders, including chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, will share the stage with the prime minister. Three helipads have been prepared near the rally site for the prime minister's chopper to land and take off.

Rahul Gandhi's rallies in Jammu, Sopore

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will address two election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. After his arrival in the Jammu city, the Congress leader will interact with a group of professionals at the Radisson hotel in the city. Later, he will head to J&K Resort ground around 12.30pm to address an election rally.

Rahul Gandhi's second meeting is scheduled in Sopore town in Baramulla district of Kashmir Valley. This public meeting will take place at the government higher secondary school ground at Dangarpora in Sopore around 3.25pm.

Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Srinagar which a party leader described as the "first major gathering in the Valley for the party in 37 years which marks a "new dawn" for the Congress". He alleged that ‘outsiders’ were ruling the union territory through an appointed ‘king’. Gandhi reiterated the party's call to restore statehood to J&K and promised to raise local issues in Parliament.

(With agency inputs)