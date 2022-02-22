Assembly polls: EC relaxes 50% cap on rallies, roadshows as Covid crisis eases

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday lifted the restriction on attendance at poll rallies and roadshows in the wake of an improvement in the coronavirus pandemic scenario.

The poll body said the restriction of using only 50 per cent capacity of space for such gatherings was being relaxed, subject to approval from the state disaster management authorities (SDMAs).

Earlier this year, a large number of limitations were imposed for campaigning that were underway in five poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand. The restrictions were clamped in the wake of a massive surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

The EC said it took a periodic review of the status of the pandemic in the country, especially in states witnessing elections.

It said the Union health secretary informed the EC that Covid-19 cases have already declined significantly (3.47 lakh on January 21 to about 13,400 infections on February 22. “Even in the reported cases, the maximum number of cases are from non-poll going states,” it said. Considering the improvement in the situation, the commission decided to relax the restrictions on campaigning with immediate effect.

The EC said other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate