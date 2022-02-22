Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assembly polls: EC relaxes 50% cap on rallies, roadshows as Covid crisis eases
india news

Assembly polls: EC relaxes 50% cap on rallies, roadshows as Covid crisis eases

Assembly election 2022: The EC said the restriction of using only 50 per cent capacity of space for poll rallies and roadshows was being relaxed, subject to approval from the state disaster management authorities.
File photo of an election rally in Uttar Pradesh, (ANI)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 09:14 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday lifted the restriction on attendance at poll rallies and roadshows in the wake of an improvement in the coronavirus pandemic scenario. 

The poll body said the restriction of using only 50 per cent capacity of space for such gatherings was being relaxed, subject to approval from the state disaster management authorities (SDMAs).

Earlier this year, a large number of limitations were imposed for campaigning that were underway in five poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand. The restrictions were clamped in the wake of a massive surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

The EC said it took a periodic review of the status of the pandemic in the country, especially in states witnessing elections.

It said the Union health secretary informed the EC that Covid-19 cases have already declined significantly (3.47 lakh on January 21 to about 13,400 infections on February 22. “Even in the reported cases, the maximum number of cases are from non-poll going states,” it said. Considering the improvement in the situation, the commission decided to relax the restrictions on campaigning with immediate effect.

RELATED STORIES

The EC said other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP