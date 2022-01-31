Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assembly polls: Health secretary to brief ECI on Covid-19 situation in 5 states

A virtual meeting is lined up at 11am on Monday, a senior health ministry official said.
On January 22, the ECI extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states till January 31
Published on Jan 31, 2022 03:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Union secretary for health and family welfare will brief the representatives of the Election Commission of India on Monday regarding the emerging Covid-19 situation ahead of the elections in five states.

Also Read | UP polls: ECI to review ban on physical rallies, roadshows on Jan 31

“Yes, there is a virtual meeting lined up at around 11 in the morning,” said a senior official aware of the matter in the health ministry. The official, however, refused to share the agenda of the meeting.

People familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the purpose of the briefing is to assess whether restrictions can be lifted in poll-bound states.

The five states going to polls are Uttarakhad, Punjab, Manipur, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh.

On January 22, the EC extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in these five states till January 31 amid the third wave of the Covid pandemic.

Topics
health secretary eci assembly election
