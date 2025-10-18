Assembly polls: Veterans take centre stage in Bihar political landscape

In line with the local adage ‘saatha so paatha (men are hale and hearty even at sixty)’ Bihar’s politics has always rewarded endurance more than novelty. Even as younger faces crowd the political arena, a formidable band of veteran leaders—many well past 70—continues to shape the state’s electoral story. Age, far from being a liability, has become a marker of political weight. The 243-member Bihar assembly currently has 31 MLAs aged 70 or above. (PTI)

Sample this: Bijendra Prasad Yadav of JD(U) and Prem Kumar of BJP have won every assembly election since 1990, weathering shifting alliances, changing caste equations, and the rise of digital campaigns. Their staying power reflects not just personal popularity but the trust they have built across generations of voters.

The 243-member Bihar assembly currently has 31 MLAs aged 70 or above. Most entered politics when elections were fought through ground mobilisation and personal networks, not hashtags and reels. Today, as younger candidates focus on social media and influencer campaigns, these veterans lean on decades-old patronage structures and face-to-face engagement.

“Age is not the issue. The bond with the people is,” says JD(U) legislator and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, adding, “These senior leaders are often seen as fixtures of their constituencies—recognisable faces who have been part of their voters’ lives for decades.”

The list of septuagenarian legislators cuts across party lines. Alongside Yadav and Kumar, names such as Narendra Narayan Yadav, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Shravan Kumar and Shyam Rajak stand out.

These leaders have survived Bihar’s shifting political eras—from Mandal politics and Nitish Kumar’s coalition experiments to BJP’s consolidation . Their seats have remained loyal, sustained by long-standing networks and a personal touch that modern campaigns often lack.

“Prem Kumar’s seat is not just a party stronghold—it’s his personal fortress,” said a BJP worker from Gaya.

Senior Congress leader Ashutosh Kumar said that a younger crop of politicians is pushing hard to make inroads, armed with data analytics, digital campaigns and rhetoric of change.

“But in much of rural Bihar, politics is still built on personal accessibility and trust—areas where veterans have a decisive edge. Older leaders know every village, every family, every grievance. “That is not something an app or social media strategy can replace overnight,” he said.

Unlike in several other states where older leaders are nudged into ceremonial roles, Bihar’s veterans remain central to power. Some head ministries, others run key party committees. Their physical stamina is also striking. Kumar still travels to dozens of villages in a single day, while Yadav holds late-night public meetings with ease.

“Experience is their greatest strength,” said Dhirendra Kumar, a Patna-based political analyst. “They’ve seen Bihar’s politics transform several times and have adapted to every phase without losing relevance.”

He further said that whether their dominance will last is uncertain, but their imprint on Bihar’s 2025 election is unmistakable.

“In a state where political loyalty often outweighs novelty, the old guard remains firmly at the centre of the contest. In politics, neither age nor faces matter. What matters is the relationship with the people,” added Kumar.

For now, youthful energy may be louder, but Bihar’s veterans still hold the ground.