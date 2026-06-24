‘Assembly’s live camera not…’: MK Stalin slams Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's ‘filmy’ speech

“In the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister delivered a performance—spewing scripted slander—under the guise of a reply to the Governor's address. It was inappropriate for the Speaker to go out of his way to ensure the Chief Minister’s speech was filmed in a single take—without interruptions from the opposition—as if the Assembly’s live camera were a cinema camera,” Stalin said.

Taking a direct swipe at the manner in which Vijay’s speech was recorded, Stalin said the Speaker should not have allowed the Chief Minister’s address to be filmed like a movie sequence without interruptions from the opposition.

Stalin’s remarks came after Vijay, Tamil Nadu's chief minister and the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), delivered a speech in the Assembly that drew attention for its cinematic style and dramatic moments. During his address, DMK members walked out but Vijay continued his speech and later recreated a gesture associated with Stalin, which went viral.

DMK leader MK Stalin has criticised actor-politician Vijay over his speech in the Legislative Assembly, accusing him of turning the proceedings into a dramatic performance rather than addressing issues of public importance.

Stalin alleged that Vijay’s speech focused on accusations and dramatic statements rather than providing answers on key issues.

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He said, “The Chief Minister’s reply consisted solely of baseless allegations and "punch dialogues"; There were no answers regarding power outages, farmers' issues, the deteriorating law and order situation, or plans to fulfill election promises.”

Farmers’ remarks and ‘short story’ comment criticised Stalin also criticised Vijay for allegedly claiming that farmers’ protests were influenced by opposition parties.

“It is condemnable that he disparaged the farmers by claiming they were protesting at the instigation of opposition parties,” Stalin said.

He further took objection to Vijay’s reference to telling a “short story” during his Assembly speech, saying it did not match the dignity expected inside the House.

“His rambling about telling a "short story" was completely contrary to the dignity of the House,” Stalin added.

Vijay’s dramatic gesture becomes talking point The controversy also followed a viral moment from Vijay’s Assembly speech, where he sought permission from Speaker JCD Pabhakar to end his address with a dramatic hand gesture.

Vijay said that the people he intended the gesture for had already walked out, but asked whether he could still do it. After permission was granted, he smiled and made a dramatic ‘it’s over’ gesture with his hand as TVK members cheered.

The gesture was seen as a recreation of one previously made by Stalin during political discussions earlier this year. Stalin had later clarified that his gesture was spontaneous, but the moment had become a political meme.

Stalin asks Vijay to move beyond actor image In his criticism, Stalin said Vijay should separate his film persona from his political role and conduct himself with the responsibility expected from a Chief Minister.

“The entire state of Tamil Nadu is well aware of the story regarding the wife searching for her husband at the Chengalpattu court. Therefore, The Chief Minister must set aside the persona of @actorvijay and, at least from now on, conduct himself as @CMOTamilnadu,” Stalin said.

Vijay entered politics after launching TVK in 2024. He was last seen in films including Varisu, Leo and The Greatest of All Time, with his final film Jana Nayagan awaiting release after delays in certification.