At 15.4°C, Bengaluru records coldest October day in over a decade

With mercury dipping to 15.4°C, Bengaluru witnessed a record-low temperature on Tuesday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday’s readings were the lowest October temperature recorded in the city in the past decade. The previous lowest temperature in October in the last 10 years was recorded in 2008 (16.6°C).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even though there are speculations that winter has arrived early in the garden city, the experts said that the temperature dip was only temporary and winter will only set in by January in the state.

According to the IMD, Bengaluru recorded a temperature of 16.3°C in the early hours of Wednesday. Other parts of Karnataka like Bidar and Badami recorded 12.4°C on the same day.

“First the northeast monsoons should arrive. Those rains are expected to continue till December in the state. Only after that, will we see winter. This time winter will most likely last for only two months — January and February,” said IMD, Bengaluru, scientist Prasad.

He said that the recent dip in temperature was the after effect of cyclone Sitrang. “The cyclone was quite intense. It was first a low-pressure area and then converted into a cyclone. As it passed, it pulled away the moisture from the state and hence there are no clouds or rain. During the night time, long wave radiations go up from the earth to the sky and when the skies are clear, it leads to something called radiating cooling. This is why the temperature dips,” Prasad explained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bengaluru has also witnessed the wettest year receiving 1706 mm rainfall till date this year, according to data. The previous record was of 1696 mm rainfall in 2017.

In October alone, the city has so far received 22cm of rainfall. “Generally, October marks the end of southwest monsoon for Bengaluru, and northeast monsoon usually sets in by October 15-20, resulting in rains in Kolar, Bengaluru Urban and Ballari. This year, the onset of a retreating monsoon is expected in a few days, which will bring considerable rain to the city. If there is any depression over the Bay of Bengal, the city will get more rain,” IMD director Geetha Agnihotri said in a statement.