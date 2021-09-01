Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At 158,880, August Covid infections in Maharashtra 33% less than July

Mumbai recorded 323 new Covid cases on Tuesday and one death, taking the Maximum city’s infections tally in August to 15,977.
By Naresh Kamath
UPDATED ON SEP 01, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Close to 90% of all types of Covid beds in Maharhasthra are empty as of August 31 due to the sharp decline in number of infections. (HT PHoto/Representative)

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 4,196 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the number of infections recorded in August to 158,880, approximately 33% less than July.

239,863 Covid cases were registered in July, while in June, the number was 316,293. The total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Maharashtra have now reached 6.464 million and the death toll due to the disease has reached 137,313. Lesser number of infections also saw a 16% drop in the death rate in August when 4,208 Covid-related fatalities were reported. 5,020 deaths took place in July and 7,542 in June.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to Maharashtra government for Covid-19 management, said despite the overall drop in number of infections, there were some pockets of concern in the state. “Some districts such as Pune, Kolhapur and Satara are not witnessing a dip,” said Dr Salunkhe.

Mumbai recorded 323 new Covid cases on Tuesday and one death, taking the Maximum city’s infections tally in August to 15,977.

With the dip in the number of cases mid-August, 13,453 (87.9%) of the 15,290 Covid beds across hospitals in the city were vacant as of Tuesday morning. The 15,290 beds comprise normal beds, oxygen beds, ICU beds, paediatric ICU beds, neonatal ICU beds, and ventilator beds for Covid patients.

6,838 (90%) of the 7,595 oxygen beds; 1,639 (73%) of the 2,243 ICU beds and 883 (68%) of the 1,289 ventilator beds were vacant, as per official data. 37 of the 39 paediatric ICU beds and 22 out of the 28 neonatal ICU beds were vacant too. Of the 127 beds for cancer patients with Covid, requiring dialysis, 66 or 51% were vacant, the data showed.

Mangala Gomare, executive health officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s public health department, said, “We have noticed bed vacancy has been steadily increasing over the past two-three weeks. The dip in cases witnessed during August is mainly responsible for this.”

