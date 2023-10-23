At 23,732, Indian carriers to fly 8% more flights this winter compared to last

New Delhi: Indian carriers will operate about 8% more flights during the winter this year, according to data shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday.

The winter schedule for Indian airlines is effective from October 30 until March 30 every year. (HT file photo)

The increase in number of flights is despite Go First, which was about 7% of the domestic market, discontinued operations in May this year.

“It has been observed that there are 23,732 departures per week which have been finalised to/from 118 airports as per WS 23 (winter schedule 2023) compared to 22,907 departures per week from 110 airports in Summer Schedule 2023,” a statement issued by the DGCA, India’s aviation regulatory body, said.

The winter schedule is effective from October 30 until March 30 every year.

“Out of these 118 airports, Bhatinda, Jaisalmer, Ludhiana, Nanded, Shivmoga, Salem, Utkela, Hindon and Ziro are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines whereas operations from Gondia airport have not been proposed in Winter Schedule 2023,” it added.

Ajay Prakash, the president of Travel Agent Federation of India (TAFI) said, “An increase of a little over 8% of the flights in this winter season as compared to the previous one is definitely not enough for the market to sustain. This increase only means that the airfares will continue to remain high and in fact increase due to the continuous increase in the demand.”

As per DGCA data for the 2023 winter schedule, IndiGo and Air India will have the highest growth in the number of flights, among the operators, as compared to the last winter. Air India will operate 2,367 flights this winter registering a growth of 18% as compared to last winter. Similarly, IndiGo will have 13,119 departures registering a 30% growth. Akasa Air, the new domestic airline, will operate 790 flights registering a growth of 5.19%.

Vistara, however, will operate 1,902 flights per week which is a decline of 2.01% from last winter. SpiceJet will see a sharp decline in flights in this schedule: It will operate 2,132 as compared to 3,193 flights, a decline of 33.23%.

The DGCA data confirmed that the low cost airline that shut operations in May this year will continue to remain on ground until at least March 2024.

