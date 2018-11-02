At 41m, Sikkim unveils tallest statue of Buddhist deity Chenrezig

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the world’s tallest, in Gujarat, Sikkim chief minister Pawan Chamling on Thursday unveiled the tallest statue of Chenrezig, a manifestation of the Buddha, in the world.

Nestled in the snow-capped mountains, the 135-feet (40m)statue of Chenrezig is located at an elevation of 7,200 metres at Sangha Choeling, 1.7 km away from Pelling, a tourist destination in West Sikkim.

“This is the world’s tallest statue of Chenrezig, for which the state government has spent ~ 70 crore.

“The foundation stone was laid in 2009 and the Dalai Lama consecrated the statue,” said Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, the longest serving chief minister in the country who has been in power since 1994.

