At 44.2 degree C, Bhubaneswar breaks 78 year record for temperature in March

Bhubaneswar on Wednesday registered the highest temperature recorded in the month of March with the mercury reaching 44.2 degree Celsius in the city for the first time since 1948, when it was first made Odisha's capital. The city’s previous high of 42.2 degree C was recorded on March 21, 2016, said officials of the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Apart from Bhubaneswar, temperatures in 12 other cities in Odisha went past the 40-degree Celsius mark. Baripada, which recorded a temperature of 44.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday, the highest in the country, too sizzled at 43.6°C.

In February too, Bhubaneswar's maximum temperature broke its last 58 years record as it soared past the 40-degree Celsius mark.

Officials said the heat wave, which was likely to continue for another 24 hours was due to the influence of dry westerly winds prevailing in the lower levels and local heating and contraction of dry air near surface level.

According to the Met department officials, heat wave conditions were likely to prevail at many places along with severe heat wave at isolated places in as many as 21 districts of the state including Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Earlier in March, the heat wave led to wildfires in Similipal tiger reserve of Mayurbhanj district, engulfing and endangering the flora and fauna in the park. According to officials, the forest fire spread to over 47 different areas under the south zone of Similipal forest range. On Tuesday, Baripada town of Mayurbhanj recorded 44.6 degree Celsius temperature, the highest in the country.