At Amrit Kalash Yatra event, PM Modi says ‘beginning of new resolution’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered soil into the Amrit Kalash to mark the culmination of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign. He offered soil into the Amrit Kalash and then applied a 'tilak' on his forehead with the 'mitti'.

PM Modi participates in the concluding ceremony of Meri Maati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra.(X/ @ANI)

During the event, the prime minister also launched an autonomous body -- Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) -- which will help set the focus of the government on youth-led development and make the youths "active drivers" of development.

“While we are culminating an event, on the other hand, this is the beginning of the new resolution. In the 21st century, the Mera Bharat Yuva organization will play a big role in the development of the country. Meri Maati Mera Desh is an example of how the youth can together achieve every target,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi compared the public participation in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign with the Dandi Yatra of 1930.

"On the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel everyone is witnessing a historic 'mahayagya' at the Kartavya Path. Just like people got together for the Dandi Yatra, similarly Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav made new history with the scale of people's participation," he said.

During the course of the event, PM Modi watched a digital exhibition of ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign and laid the foundation stone of Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial. He said the Amrit Mahotsav Memorial will tell the coming generations about the historic occasion.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy, who was present at the grand event, said, "I pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary...Under the leadership of PM Modi during this campaign, various records have been made..."

Union ministers Amit Shah and Meenakshi Lekhi were also present at the event.

PM Modi on August 15 had announced the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign and Amrit Kalash Yatra to honour the martyred bravehearts of the country. Subsequently, an "Amrit Kalash Yatra '' was organised under the campaign during which selected youths from 7,500 gram panchayats across India assembled at Kartavya Path in Delhi with 7,500 urns carrying soil from across the nation along with saplings.

While announcing the launch of the campaign, PM Modi said, “Amrit Vatika will be built near the National War Memorial by fusing the soil and saplings that would arrive in 7500 urns. This 'Amrit Vatika' will also become a grand symbol of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’."

