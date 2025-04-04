It is imperative that Brics nations work together to ensure that the world’s limited carbon budget is utilised equitably, prioritizing the development needs of developing nations, India said at a ministerial level meeting of the Brics environment working group on Thursday in Brasilia. At Brics, India stresses fair utilisation of carbon space

Brics, a grouping of major developing countries consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, is pivotal in shaping global sustainability and climate action, Amandeep Garg, additional secretary, ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC), who was leading the Indian delegation, said.

“Collectively, we account for 47% of the world’s population and contribute approximately 36% of global GDP in purchasing power parity terms. By twenty fifty (2050), Brics nations will play a defining role in the energy sector, with 54% of global oil production, 53% of natural gas reserves, and 40% of coal reserves. Additionally, our influence over critical minerals and strategic metals will be vital in driving the global energy transition and advancing clean technologies,” Garg said in his intervention.

India underlined two issues of priority — finance for adaptation and delivery of Baku to Belem Roadmap to $1.3 trillion to ensure that the finances are in line with the requirements to accomplish nationally determined contributions of developing countries.

“There remains a significant gap between current adaptation levels and what is required. This year is critical for climate adaptation and resilience, as we anticipate the successful conclusion of the UAE-Belem Work Programme on Adaptation at COP30,” Garg said, adding that “a clear roadmap for the Global Goal on Adaptation backed by adequate means of implementation must be a key outcome of COP30, and Brics must work in unison to achieve this”.

“We must work together on Baku to Belem Roadmap to $1.3 trillion to ensure that the finances are in line with the requirements to accomplish NDCs,” he said.

In another session, India highlighted that the expansion of Brics from 5 to 11 members strengthens its leadership in global climate governance.

With Brics nations facing common environmental challenges such as desertification, pollution and biodiversity loss, India stressed the importance of collective action and shared responsibility.

India also stressed for continued collaboration among Brics nations at multilateral forums such as United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, United Nations Environment Assembly etc, and reiterated the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC) as a fundamental guideline for climate negotiations.

On climate finance, India highlighted the urgent need for developed nations to fulfill their commitments, noting that the proposed $300 billion per year by 2035 under the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance is far below the required $1.3 trillion. India emphasized the importance of COP30, to be hosted in Brazil, as a critical milestone for advancing global adaptation and resilience efforts.

India’s intervention and the BRICS meeting is particularly important in view of the US’s Trump Administration’s decision to withdraw from Paris Agreement. US is the largest historical greenhouse gas emitter.