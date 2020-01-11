e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / India News / ‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA

‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA

The PM and the home minister, on their part, have repeatedly emphasised that the law only provides citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from the three neighbouring countries and does not take away the rights of Indian Muslims.

india Updated: Jan 11, 2020 18:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Attacking Prime Minister Modi and home minister Amit Shah over the citizenship law, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi accused the two leaders of making “provocative remarks” on the subject.

Drawing upon the protests by the students, Sonia Gandhi said it is clear the government is not in the mood to listen and urged the party to stand solidly behind the people of the country in their struggle for equal protection of law.

“As the students protest gains momentum, it is clear that the government is digging in its heels. Not a day passes without the Home Minister, and on some days the Prime Minister himself, making provocative statements. The CWC must categorically declare that millions of Congress workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of India in their struggle for equality, equal protection of the laws, justice and dignity,” said Gandhi.

Calling the citizenship law, which came into effect yesterday after Parliament passed it in December last year, “discriminatory and divisive”, the Congress chief said the motive behind bringing such a law is to “divide Indian people on religious lines”.

The PM and the home minister, on their part, have repeatedly emphasised that the law only provides citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from the three neighbouring countries and does not take away the rights of Indian Muslims.

The CAA provides citizenship to six undocumented non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. It is for the first time that citizenship in the country is being given on religious basis, prompting critics to say that it violates right to equality.

tags
top news
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
In meeting with PM Modi, Mamata asks him to withdraw CAA, citizens’ list
In meeting with PM Modi, Mamata asks him to withdraw CAA, citizens’ list
Amit Shah draws ‘no option to Modiji’ analogy to pan oppn criticism over CAA
Amit Shah draws ‘no option to Modiji’ analogy to pan oppn criticism over CAA
The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone, writes Barkha Dutt
The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone, writes Barkha Dutt
Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji BO collection day 1: Deepika’s film earns Rs 4.75cr
Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji BO collection day 1: Deepika’s film earns Rs 4.75cr
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news